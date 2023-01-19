A photograph of the OM System OM-1. Image credit: DPReview

OM Digital Solutions has released firmware updates for five of its OM System Micro Four Thirds mirrorless camera models to add support for its forthcoming M.Zuiko Digital ED 90mm F3.5 Macro IS PRO lens.

While the M.Zuiko 90mm F3.5 IS PRO lens is yet to be available for purchase, the 180mm equivalent prime lens was announced last September in a lens roadmap update. OM Digital Solution’s brief announcement confirmed the lens will ofer a 2:1 magnification ratio (4x in 35mm equivalent terms) and will be dust and moisture resistant to a rating of IP53.

An illustration detailing the OM System lens roadmap, last updated September 2022. Image credit: OMDS

OM Digital Solutions appears to be teasing its inevitable arrival by getting ahead of itself with the announcement these new firmware updates for its OM-D cameras going back to the E-M1 II, which was released back in 2016.

A diagram from OM Digital Solutions showing the process of putting an OM-D camera into 'Storage' mode over USB to properly install the firmware through its OM Workspace application. Image credit: OMDS

The cameras to receive these firmware updates include the OM-D E-M1 Mark II (firmware version 3.7), E-M1 Mark III (firmware version 1.6), E-M5 Mark III (firmware version 1.7), E-M1X (firmware version 2.4), and OM-5 (firmware version 1.1). OM Digital Solutions says the OM-1 shouldn’t need a firmware update so long as it’s running on firmware version 1.3, which was released November 24, 2022.

A screenshot showing the 'Camera > Update' menu option within the OM Workspace application, which is available for both macOS and Windows operating systems. Image credit: OMDS

Firmware updates for each of these camera bodies can be done using the OM Workspace (formerly Olympus Workspace) software. If you’re unsure of the process, OM Digital Solutions has a detailed walkthrough on how to update camera (and lens) firmware on the OM Workspace website.

You can download OM Workspace for macOS and Windows computers at the bottom of this website.