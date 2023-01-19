Five OM-D cameras get firmware update to support the upcoming M.Zuiko 90mm F3.5 Macro IS Pro lens
|
|A photograph of the OM System OM-1. Image credit: DPReview
OM Digital Solutions has released firmware updates for five of its OM System Micro Four Thirds mirrorless camera models to add support for its forthcoming M.Zuiko Digital ED 90mm F3.5 Macro IS PRO lens.
While the M.Zuiko 90mm F3.5 IS PRO lens is yet to be available for purchase, the 180mm equivalent prime lens was announced last September in a lens roadmap update. OM Digital Solution’s brief announcement confirmed the lens will ofer a 2:1 magnification ratio (4x in 35mm equivalent terms) and will be dust and moisture resistant to a rating of IP53.
|
|An illustration detailing the OM System lens roadmap, last updated September 2022. Image credit: OMDS
OM Digital Solutions appears to be teasing its inevitable arrival by getting ahead of itself with the announcement these new firmware updates for its OM-D cameras going back to the E-M1 II, which was released back in 2016.
|
|A diagram from OM Digital Solutions showing the process of putting an OM-D camera into 'Storage' mode over USB to properly install the firmware through its OM Workspace application. Image credit: OMDS
The cameras to receive these firmware updates include the OM-D E-M1 Mark II (firmware version 3.7), E-M1 Mark III (firmware version 1.6), E-M5 Mark III (firmware version 1.7), E-M1X (firmware version 2.4), and OM-5 (firmware version 1.1). OM Digital Solutions says the OM-1 shouldn’t need a firmware update so long as it’s running on firmware version 1.3, which was released November 24, 2022.
|
|A screenshot showing the 'Camera > Update' menu option within the OM Workspace application, which is available for both macOS and Windows operating systems. Image credit: OMDS
Firmware updates for each of these camera bodies can be done using the OM Workspace (formerly Olympus Workspace) software. If you’re unsure of the process, OM Digital Solutions has a detailed walkthrough on how to update camera (and lens) firmware on the OM Workspace website.
You can download OM Workspace for macOS and Windows computers at the bottom of this website.
Topaz Labs' flagship app uses AI algorithms to make some complex image corrections really, really easy. But is there enough here to justify its rather steep price?
Ultra-wide to short telephoto?! The Sony FE 20-70mm F4 G has a very useful focal range, so we took it to the mountains to see how it performs.
After weeks with a production Sony a7R V, Chris and Jordan present their final conclusions.
The Sigma 60-600mm F4.5-6.3 DG DN OS Sport is a very versatile super telephoto lens, and we've got some impressions.
Panasonic has announced the Lumix DC-S5 II and DC-S5 IIX, a pair of 24MP full-frame mirrorless cameras with phase-detection autofocus. We've taken a close look at the S5 II and discuss what the more video-focused S5 IIX will bring.
Above $2500 cameras tend to become increasingly specialized, making it difficult to select a 'best' option. We case our eye over the options costing more than $2500 but less than $4000, to find the best all-rounder.
There are a lot of photo/video cameras that have found a role as B-cameras on professional film productions or even A-cameras for amateur and independent productions. We've combed through the options and selected our two favorite cameras in this class.
What’s the best camera for around $2000? These capable cameras should be solid and well-built, have both the speed and focus to capture fast action and offer professional-level image quality. In this buying guide we’ve rounded up all the current interchangeable lens cameras costing around $2000 and recommended the best.
Family moments are precious and sometimes you want to capture that time spent with loved ones or friends in better quality than your phone can manage. We've selected a group of cameras that are easy to keep with you, and that can adapt to take photos wherever and whenever something memorable happens.
What's the best camera for shooting sports and action? Fast continuous shooting, reliable autofocus and great battery life are just three of the most important factors. In this buying guide we've rounded-up several great cameras for shooting sports and action, and recommended the best.
Comments