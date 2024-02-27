1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

The 2024 CP+ Expo is officially over. While our coverage will continue with interviews rolling out over the coming weeks (and some of our staff are still in Japan), the avalanche of product announcements is finished.

Here are the biggest, cannot-miss-them announcements from (or at the very least proximate to) the show this year. Most of it is not shipping right this second, but plenty is still available for preorder now.