Venus Optics has announced a new Laowa 6mm F2 Zero-D lens for Micro Four Thirds (MFT) camera systems. The lens offers a 12mm full-frame equivalent field of view and is a stills version of the previously-released 6mm T2.1 Cine lens for MFT camera systems.

The lens is manual focus, but features electrical contacts for transmitting EXIF data to the camera body and is constructed of 13 elements in nine groups, including two aspherical elements. It has a 9cm (3.5”) minimum focusing distance, uses a five-blade aperture diaphragm and uses a 58mm front filter thread.

Below is a gallery of sample images, provided by Venus Optics:

The Laowa 6mm F2 Zero-D measures 61mm (2.4”) in diameter by 52mm (2.1”) long and weighs roughly 188g (6.4oz). You can order one now from Venus Optics’ online shop for $499. Pricing will vary in different regions of the world.