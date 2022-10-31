Not to be outdone by Venus Optics and its Laowa 24mm F14 Probe lens, Chinese optics manufacturer AstrHori has announced the release of its own macro probe lens, the 28mm F13 Macro.

This fully-manual macro probe lens is constructed of 21 elements in 16 groups and features a two-piece design for easier transport. The camera features a 2:1 maximum magnification ratio, both the focus and aperture rings use MOD 0.8 gears for connecting to follow-focus systems and the aperture range is F13 through F40.

The lens’ minimum focusing distance is 48cm (18.9”), but that’s the measurement from the subject to the focal plane. The working distance from the front-most lens element is just 8mm (.3”).

On the front of the lens is an integrated LED array for illuminating subjects with ten intensity levels depending on how much light you need. Unfortunately, the LED lights don’t draw power from the connected camera. Instead, there’s a USB-C port, which can be used in conjunction with a USB power supply or battery pack to power the 5W worth of LED lights.

AstrHori says the front-most element of the lens is sapphire coated and notes the probe part of the lens is dust and water resistant. In fact, AstrHori says the entire front probe section of the lens can be submerged up to 25cm (9.8”) into water for underwater macro photography.

The AstrHori 28mm F13 Macro comes in a long list of camera mounts, including Canon EF, Canon RF, Fujifilm X, L, Nikon F, Nikon Z, Sony E and Cine PL. It’s currently available to order through AstrHori’s Amazon shop for $739, although no pictures are currently present on the listing. The first units should ship out on November 9, according to an AstrHori representative.