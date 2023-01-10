DJI has announced a new product in its RS 3 series of handheld stabilizers, the DJI RS 3 Mini. The gimbal is the first 'Mini' version in the RS series.
The DJI RS 3 Mini is more compact than the standard RS 3, with a decreased weight of just 795g (1.75 lbs) in its portrait mode and 850g (1.8 lbs) in the horizontal shooting mode with a release plate. The extended grip/tripod attachment adds about 130g (0.2 lbs) to the total weight. Compare this to the RS 3, which weighs 990g (2.2 lbs) in its gimbal form, with the grip adding about 200g (0.44 lbs) to the total weight. The RS 3's extended grip and quick-release plates increase the weight by 183g (0.4 lbs) and 107g (0.23 lbs), respectively. As for size, the RS 3 Mini is about 40% smaller than the RS 3 and about 50% smaller than the heavy-duty RS 3 Pro.
From left to right, DJI RS 3, the new DJI RS 3 Mini and the DJI RS 3 Pro
With its decreased weight, the RS 3 Mini is more portable than its sibling, but the portability comes with a slightly decreased payload. The standard RS 3 can support up to 3kg (6.6 lbs) of gear, whereas the RS 3 Mini is tested to support up to 2kg (4.4 lbs). Both gimbals offer the same maximum controlled rotation speed of 360 degrees per second for pan, tilt and roll movement. The mechanical ranges vary slightly. Along the pan axis, each gimbal has full 360-degree rotation. The roll axis movement is the same, too, ranging from -95 degrees to 240 degrees. Along the tilt axis, the RS 3 Mini delivers -10 to 210 degrees of motion, while the RS 3 goes from -112 to 214 degrees.
The RS 3 Mini uses DJI's third-generation stabilization technology, the same tech found in the RS 3 Pro. The gimbal is designed to provide smooth, stable performance across various situations, including handheld shooting from very low angles. Even though it supports a smaller payload than the RS 3 and RS 3 Pro, the new RS 3 Mini can easily support popular full-frame mirrorless camera setups, such as the Sony a7S III and Sony's FE 24-70mm F2.8 GM lens (or the even lighter 24-70mm F2.8 GM II, which is our 'Best Zoom Lens' of 2022).
Other popular combinations supported by the DJI RS 3 Mini include the Canon EOS R5 and RF 24-70mm F2.8, Nikon Z7 II and Z 24-70mm F2.8 S, and Panasonic S5 (or new S5 IIx) and L 20-60mm F3.5-5.6). As expected, lighter APS-C cameras are also compatible, such as the Fujifilm X-H2S and Sony's A6000-series cameras. Click here to see if your specific camera and lens are compatible with the RS 3 Mini.
Returning to the RS 3 Mini's novel all-in-one design, the stabilizer features a new dual-layered quick release plate. You can attach the plate directly to the gimbal's vertical arm to shoot vertical video without additional accessories. Using the gimbal's wireless functionality, you can remotely control video recording and photo capture for many cameras. In some cases, you can even support zoom, such as when using a Sony mirrorless camera and a supported PZ lens.
Alongside controls for recording and photo capture, the RS 3 Mini has a 1.4" touchscreen for menu navigation and control over settings, such as custom modes and focusing. The gimbal has a directional joystick and a dial for focus or zoom. The RS 3 Mini has an integrated battery in its handle, which promises up to 10 hours of use. The stabilizer connects to DJI's Ronin app for timelapse video creation, track recording and panorama shooting modes.
The DJI RS 3 Mini is available now for $369. It can be purchased directly from DJI or via authorized retailers. For reference, the RS 3 is $549, and the RS 3 Pro is $869, so the new RS 3 Mini is significantly more affordable for users who don't require larger payload support.
Panasonic has announced the Lumix DC-S5 II and DC-S5 IIX, a pair of 24MP full-frame mirrorless cameras with phase-detection autofocus. We've taken a close look at the S5 II and discuss what the more video-focused S5 IIX will bring.
The a7R V is the fifth iteration of Sony's high-end, high-res full-frame mirrorless camera. The new 60MP Mark IV, gains advanced AF, focus stacking and a new rear screen arrangement. We've tested its image quality and video performance.
Adobe Photoshop Elements 2023, like its predecessors, welcomes both the newbie and the experienced to photo editing. With new features and content, this single-purchase software will hold your hand or let you experiment on your own.
Above $2500 cameras tend to become increasingly specialized, making it difficult to select a 'best' option. We case our eye over the options costing more than $2500 but less than $4000, to find the best all-rounder.
There are a lot of photo/video cameras that have found a role as B-cameras on professional film productions or even A-cameras for amateur and independent productions. We've combed through the options and selected our two favorite cameras in this class.
What’s the best camera for around $2000? These capable cameras should be solid and well-built, have both the speed and focus to capture fast action and offer professional-level image quality. In this buying guide we’ve rounded up all the current interchangeable lens cameras costing around $2000 and recommended the best.
Family moments are precious and sometimes you want to capture that time spent with loved ones or friends in better quality than your phone can manage. We've selected a group of cameras that are easy to keep with you, and that can adapt to take photos wherever and whenever something memorable happens.
What's the best camera for shooting sports and action? Fast continuous shooting, reliable autofocus and great battery life are just three of the most important factors. In this buying guide we've rounded-up several great cameras for shooting sports and action, and recommended the best.
DJI has announced a 'Mini' version of its RS 3 gimbal, promising more portability and better ease of use than previous Ronin stabilizers. Despite its smaller design, the RS 3 Mini can still support full-frame mirrorless camera systems and many popular pro-level lenses.
With every new camera we learn of new advancements in autofocus, including AI-driven autofocus. DPReview's Matt Waller wants to know what it's going to take to get some love and innovation for manual focus.
For the past few weeks, our readers have been voting on their favorite cameras and lenses released last year. Now that the first round of voting is over, it's time to reveal the first-round winners and pick the best overall product of 2022.
Luminar 100 is a new ISO 100 35mm film stock from Popho Camera Company that's respooled Kodak Aerocolor IV 2460 film. It can be developed in standard C-41 chemicals and will start shipping in mid-January.
Darktable 4.2.0 is here, featuring many significant updates to improve overall performance, image editing tools and the user experience. Darktable 4.2.0 is an open-source raw image editor for Windows, macOS and Linux.
It appears Adobe has automatically enrolled Creative Cloud users into a 'Content analysis' program, which allows the company to use media in users' Creative Cloud library to train its machine learning features and tools.
Dell looks to be coming after Apple's $6000 Pro Display XDR with its new UltraSharp 32 monitor. The 32" display features 6K resolution, 99% DCI-P3 color gamut, an IPS Black panel, a built-in 4K webcam, an impressive stand and a suite of ports.
Panasonic has announced the Lumix DC-S5 II and DC-S5 IIX, a pair of 24MP full-frame mirrorless cameras with phase-detection autofocus. We've taken a close look at the S5 II and discuss what the more video-focused S5 IIX will bring.
After sticking with contrast-detect autofocus (CDAF) for over a decade, it appears as though Panasonic is finally bringing phase-detect autofocus (PDAF) to its Lumix camera lineup, based on a teaser posted to social media.
Happy 2023! There's a lot we can learn by reflecting on where we've been, so before we move on, let's take one last look at 2022 for a recap of industry and visual trends and milestones. Dig into the data with us.
The latest high dynamic range (HDR) TVs feature levels of image quality that have to be seen to be believed. Here’s how to turn your own photo slideshows and videos into HDR10 specs, so you can play them back correctly on a wide variety of high-quality devices.
If you frequently use filters, you know how annoying it is to deal with filter threads. Maven Magnetic Filters claims to deliver an even better filter experience by using a color-coding system while delivering high-quality optical performance.
To wrap up the crazy year it's been, we've gathered some of the most notable stories from the year, based on feedback from readers and our editors here at DPReview. Take a look to see some of the most important news stories of 2022.
The a7R V is the fifth iteration of Sony's high-end, high-res full-frame mirrorless camera. The new 60MP Mark IV, gains advanced AF, focus stacking and a new rear screen arrangement. We've tested its image quality and video performance.
Here at DPReview we spend a lot of time on gear-focused topics, but we're all in this business because we love photography, so we asked DPReview staffers to share one of their favorite personal photos from 2022. Check out this slideshow to see what they picked.
Comments