DJI has announced a new product in its RS 3 series of handheld stabilizers, the DJI RS 3 Mini. The gimbal is the first 'Mini' version in the RS series.

The DJI RS 3 Mini is more compact than the standard RS 3, with a decreased weight of just 795g (1.75 lbs) in its portrait mode and 850g (1.8 lbs) in the horizontal shooting mode with a release plate. The extended grip/tripod attachment adds about 130g (0.2 lbs) to the total weight. Compare this to the RS 3, which weighs 990g (2.2 lbs) in its gimbal form, with the grip adding about 200g (0.44 lbs) to the total weight. The RS 3's extended grip and quick-release plates increase the weight by 183g (0.4 lbs) and 107g (0.23 lbs), respectively. As for size, the RS 3 Mini is about 40% smaller than the RS 3 and about 50% smaller than the heavy-duty RS 3 Pro.

From left to right, DJI RS 3, the new DJI RS 3 Mini and the DJI RS 3 Pro

With its decreased weight, the RS 3 Mini is more portable than its sibling, but the portability comes with a slightly decreased payload. The standard RS 3 can support up to 3kg (6.6 lbs) of gear, whereas the RS 3 Mini is tested to support up to 2kg (4.4 lbs). Both gimbals offer the same maximum controlled rotation speed of 360 degrees per second for pan, tilt and roll movement. The mechanical ranges vary slightly. Along the pan axis, each gimbal has full 360-degree rotation. The roll axis movement is the same, too, ranging from -95 degrees to 240 degrees. Along the tilt axis, the RS 3 Mini delivers -10 to 210 degrees of motion, while the RS 3 goes from -112 to 214 degrees.

The RS 3 Mini uses DJI's third-generation stabilization technology, the same tech found in the RS 3 Pro. The gimbal is designed to provide smooth, stable performance across various situations, including handheld shooting from very low angles. Even though it supports a smaller payload than the RS 3 and RS 3 Pro, the new RS 3 Mini can easily support popular full-frame mirrorless camera setups, such as the Sony a7S III and Sony's FE 24-70mm F2.8 GM lens (or the even lighter 24-70mm F2.8 GM II, which is our 'Best Zoom Lens' of 2022).

Other popular combinations supported by the DJI RS 3 Mini include the Canon EOS R5 and RF 24-70mm F2.8, Nikon Z7 II and Z 24-70mm F2.8 S, and Panasonic S5 (or new S5 IIx) and L 20-60mm F3.5-5.6). As expected, lighter APS-C cameras are also compatible, such as the Fujifilm X-H2S and Sony's A6000-series cameras. Click here to see if your specific camera and lens are compatible with the RS 3 Mini.

Returning to the RS 3 Mini's novel all-in-one design, the stabilizer features a new dual-layered quick release plate. You can attach the plate directly to the gimbal's vertical arm to shoot vertical video without additional accessories. Using the gimbal's wireless functionality, you can remotely control video recording and photo capture for many cameras. In some cases, you can even support zoom, such as when using a Sony mirrorless camera and a supported PZ lens.

Alongside controls for recording and photo capture, the RS 3 Mini has a 1.4" touchscreen for menu navigation and control over settings, such as custom modes and focusing. The gimbal has a directional joystick and a dial for focus or zoom. The RS 3 Mini has an integrated battery in its handle, which promises up to 10 hours of use. The stabilizer connects to DJI's Ronin app for timelapse video creation, track recording and panorama shooting modes.

The DJI RS 3 Mini is available now for $369. It can be purchased directly from DJI or via authorized retailers. For reference, the RS 3 is $549, and the RS 3 Pro is $869, so the new RS 3 Mini is significantly more affordable for users who don't require larger payload support.