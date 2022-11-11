Portrait editing software PortraitPro 23 is now available, featuring new flyaway hair tools, M1/M2 chip support, improved stylistic art effects, an impressive backlighting brush, performance improvements, and more.
The new stray hair removal tool allows photographers to erase and tidy up flyaway hairs in portraits easily. This tool can also erase unwanted stubble on a subject, providing a more clean-shaven look.
|PortraitPro 23 has a new stray hair removal tool that works on typical flyaway hair and stubble.
With the new backlighting brush, you can dramatically change the look and feel of your portrait. While it's often best to achieve these types of lighting results in camera using rim lights or reflectors behind the subject, it's possible to achieve impressive results digitally as well. The backlighting brush lets you darken the background while brightening the edge of the subject to help them stand out against the background.
|The new backlighting brush in action. Before (left) vs after (right).
You can change your portraits' color, texture and feel using new art effects. These stylized creative effects include various themes like oil painting and pop art. The example below shows major differences in overall appearance achieved in a single click.
|PortraitPro 23's new art effects dramatically change the look of your portrait in a single click.
Rounding out the key new features is M1/M2 support. Apple's latest silicon chips unlock improved performance and speed within PortraitPro 23.
These new features join a suite of tools designed for portrait photographers, including some powered by artificial intelligence. PortraitPro 23 includes tools such as natural skin smoothing, a digital makeup feature built alongside leaders in the cosmetics and beauty industries, a range of digital lighting tools, hair masking that lets the user change the color and highlights of a subject's hair, eye enhancement, smart filters for easy switching between PortraitPro and Photoshop, full raw processing and much more.
|While not a new feature in this year's version, PortraitPro's digital makeup tool is pretty impressive.
PortraitPro 23 is available in three versions, Standard, Studio and Studio Max. The base version includes the portrait retouching tools mentioned above but doesn't include smart filter support, raw file editing or batch mode editing.
The mid-tier 'Studio' version includes everything but batch mode; that's available exclusively in Studio Max. Lifetime licenses for each version are $59.95, $89.95 and $179.95, respectively. Upgrade pricing is also available for owners of previous versions. PortraitPro 23 is compatible with macOS and Windows. A free trial is available directly from the developer, Anthropics.
