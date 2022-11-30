The Photon is built around a Raspberry Pi Pico, allowing it to deliver a light meter at a significantly reduced price compared to traditional light meters, which can cost hundreds of dollars. The Pico itself starts at just $4. The company that designed Photon, VEEB, outlines that the total parts list costs less than $50.
In the digital age, the light meters built into cameras are effective for nearly every use case. There are, however, instances where you may still need a light meter. One such use case is when shooting with film cameras, which have undergone an impressive resurgence in popularity in recent years. Not all have built-in light meters and some that once did no longer have a working light meter, necessitating an external light meter to ensure the best exposure. After all, film isn't cheap and nobody wants to waste an exposure because of incorrect settings.
Photon is an incident light meter, meaning it's designed to measure the amount of light hitting your subject, not the light reflecting off your subject into your camera. You choose your aperture or shutter speed using the Photon's built-in button-knob and take a reading. You can also select the ISO using a smaller button on the other side of Photon. Despite being built using less than $50 worth of components, Photon performed well when tested against a tried-and-true high-end Sekonic light meter, according to VEEB.
Almost one year ago, DJI debuted its Mavic 3 standard and Cine drones featuring a dual-camera setup. Today they've released their Classic, a less expensive single-camera sibling. Who's it for and is it a worthy addition to the Mavic family?
The EOS R6 II is Canon's latest enthusiast-oriented full-frame camera. It may look a lot like the original R6 on the outside, but it includes refinements and features that make it a more capable and better-performing camera.
There are a lot of photo/video cameras that have found a role as B-cameras on professional film productions or even A-cameras for amateur and independent productions. We've combed through the options and selected our two favorite cameras in this class.
What’s the best camera for around $2000? These capable cameras should be solid and well-built, have both the speed and focus to capture fast action and offer professional-level image quality. In this buying guide we’ve rounded up all the current interchangeable lens cameras costing around $2000 and recommended the best.
Family moments are precious and sometimes you want to capture that time spent with loved ones or friends in better quality than your phone can manage. We've selected a group of cameras that are easy to keep with you, and that can adapt to take photos wherever and whenever something memorable happens.
What's the best camera for shooting sports and action? Fast continuous shooting, reliable autofocus and great battery life are just three of the most important factors. In this buying guide we've rounded-up several great cameras for shooting sports and action, and recommended the best.
For many film photographers, a light meter is a critical part of their kit. Swiss company VEEB has designed a Raspberry Pi-powered light meter that costs less than $50, much more affordable than most other light meters.
The TG-BT1 has a built-in 'T/W' zoom rocker as well as triggers for both stills and video shooting. It uses built-in Bluetooth to wirelessly control select X Series cameras and has a tilting head for adjusting the angle of the camera.
Reikan FoCal has provided photographers ways to calibrate and check their Canon and Nikon cameras on desktops for a decade. Reikan has now announced FoCal Mobile, allowing users to test and calibrate autofocus for their cameras and lenses using a smartphone or tablet.
There are a lot of photo/video cameras that have found a role as B-cameras on professional film productions or even A-cameras for amateur and independent productions. We've combed through the options and selected our two favorite cameras in this class.
What’s the best camera for around $2000? These capable cameras should be solid and well-built, have both the speed and focus to capture fast action and offer professional-level image quality. In this buying guide we’ve rounded up all the current interchangeable lens cameras costing around $2000 and recommended the best.
Reddit user Tomcat is working on a 3D-printed modular Photorifle for modern cameras, inspired by the Soviet-era Zenit Fotosniper system. So far, he has created and put together a working pistol grip and an attachable buttstock.
On Saturday, Leica Store San Francisco was robbed of nearly $180,000 in camera equipment when four thieves walked in, smashed the display cases, grabbed the gear and took off within a matter of minutes.
The holiday season is here and we've rounded up a collection of the best deals for photographers and videographers. This will be a living article that gets updated often, so be sure to check back to keep up with the latest offers!
What’s the best camera for around $1500? These midrange cameras should have capable autofocus systems, lots of direct controls and the latest sensors offering great image quality. We recommend what we think are the best options.
We've rounded up all the important accessories you might want to pick up to go alongside your fancy new camera. From memory cards to cleaning tools, we've gathered a few pieces of gear you'll probably need for your photo adventures.
The world of photography and video is filled with tools and gadgets that promise to take your visuals to the next level. DPReview's Shaminder Dulai reflects on a time he listened to the tools and advanced his photojournalism.
There's only one known photo of Neil Armstrong on the moon during Apollo 11's EVA. Prints of the image are almost as rare. The auction house Bonhams will have one available as part of its upcoming Space Photography Auction, and the auctioneers expect the print to sell for up to $30,000.
Comments