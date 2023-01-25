OM Digital Solutions is teasing a new ‘exciting announcement’ for its OM System lineup. According to the YouTube Premiere teaser, the new product will be launched at 1am ET on February 8, 2023.
While the teaser doesn’t specify what’s being announced, it’s believed it will be the M.Zuiko Digital ED 90mm F3.5 Macro IS Pro lens, OM Digital Solutions added to the OM System lens roadmap last year. The new lens is also already partially listed on B&H Photo’s website.
Screenshot of B&H Photo product listing for the 90mm F3.5 Macro lens.
Based on the B&H Photo listing, the lens will offer a 2:1 magnification ratio, optical image stabilization and will be IP53 rated for dust and water resistence. Below is the full description from B&H Photo:
‘OM SYSTEM is pleased to announce the development of the M.Zuiko Digital ED 90mm f/3.5 Macro IS PRO lens, the first high-performance tele-macro lens in the M.Zuiko PRO series, featuring amazing close-up shooting capabilities with 2x maximum image magnification, in-lens image stabilization, as well as Dust-and-Splashproof protection equivalent to IP53 for stress-free shooting in the outdoors.’
B&H Photo doesn’t list a price, but does have a ‘Notify When Available’ button for anyone interested in receiving an email when orders go live. You can also keep tabs on the video at the top of the article to ensure you get notified when the product announcement premieres.
Above $2500 cameras tend to become increasingly specialized, making it difficult to select a 'best' option. We case our eye over the options costing more than $2500 but less than $4000, to find the best all-rounder.
There are a lot of photo/video cameras that have found a role as B-cameras on professional film productions or even A-cameras for amateur and independent productions. We've combed through the options and selected our two favorite cameras in this class.
What’s the best camera for around $2000? These capable cameras should be solid and well-built, have both the speed and focus to capture fast action and offer professional-level image quality. In this buying guide we’ve rounded up all the current interchangeable lens cameras costing around $2000 and recommended the best.
Family moments are precious and sometimes you want to capture that time spent with loved ones or friends in better quality than your phone can manage. We've selected a group of cameras that are easy to keep with you, and that can adapt to take photos wherever and whenever something memorable happens.
What's the best camera for shooting sports and action? Fast continuous shooting, reliable autofocus and great battery life are just three of the most important factors. In this buying guide we've rounded-up several great cameras for shooting sports and action, and recommended the best.
There are plenty of hybrid cameras on the market, but often a user needs to choose between photo- or video-centric models in terms of features. Jason Hendardy explains why he would want to see shutter angle and 32-bit float audio as added features in cameras that highlight both photo and video functionalities.
In some parts of the world, winter brings picturesque icy and snowy scenes. However, your drone's performance will be compromised in cold weather. Here are some tips for performing safe flights during the chilliest time of the year.
Venus Optics has announced a quartet of new anamorphic cine lenses for Super35 cameras, the Proteus 2x series. The 2x anamorphic lenses promise ease of use, accessibility and high-end performance for enthusiast and professional video applications.
The NONS SL660 is an Instax Square instant camera with an interchangeable lens design. It's made of CNC-milled aluminum alloy, has an SLR-style viewfinder, and retails for a $600. We've gone hands-on to see what it's like to shoot with.
Astrophotographer Bray Falls was asked to help verify the discovery of the Andromeda Oxygen arc. He describes his process for verification, the equipment he used and where astronomers should point their telescopes next.
OM Digital Solutions has released firmware updates for the following cameras to add compatibility support for its new M.Zuiko Digital ED 90mm F3.5 Macro IS PRO lens: OM-D E-M1 Mark II, E-M1 Mark III, E-M5 Mark III, E-M1X, and OM-5.
Micro Four Thirds has 'size benefits, and a shooting experience that can’t be matched by a smartphone,' says the director of Panasonic's camera business, as we talked about the system's future, the role of video, the adoption of phase detection and the role his dog played in the development of the S5 II.
Today's modern cameras are armed with sophisticated autofocusing systems. They can focus anywhere in the frame, track multiple subjects, and switch on the fly. But what good are these advanced tools if you can't see where the camera is even focusing? It's time for the autofocus box to upgrade from its single-color status.
The Panasonic Lumix DC-S5 II is a powerful mid-range full-frame stills and video mirrorless camera that introduces on-sensor phase detection, 6K 'open gate' video, LUTs for still mode and more. We put the camera through its paces during a hands-on trial run in the real world.
Apple's new high-end M2 Pro and M2 Max chipsets are here and being debuted in the company's 14” and 16” MacBook Pro models. Meanwhile, its Mac Mini is now available with the company's M2 and M2 Pro chipsets.
Comments