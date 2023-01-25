OM Digital Solutions is teasing a new ‘exciting announcement’ for its OM System lineup. According to the YouTube Premiere teaser, the new product will be launched at 1am ET on February 8, 2023.

While the teaser doesn’t specify what’s being announced, it’s believed it will be the M.Zuiko Digital ED 90mm F3.5 Macro IS Pro lens, OM Digital Solutions added to the OM System lens roadmap last year. The new lens is also already partially listed on B&H Photo’s website.

Screenshot of B&H Photo product listing for the 90mm F3.5 Macro lens.

Based on the B&H Photo listing, the lens will offer a 2:1 magnification ratio, optical image stabilization and will be IP53 rated for dust and water resistence. Below is the full description from B&H Photo:

‘OM SYSTEM is pleased to announce the development of the M.Zuiko Digital ED 90mm f/3.5 Macro IS PRO lens, the first high-performance tele-macro lens in the M.Zuiko PRO series, featuring amazing close-up shooting capabilities with 2x maximum image magnification, in-lens image stabilization, as well as Dust-and-Splashproof protection equivalent to IP53 for stress-free shooting in the outdoors.’

B&H Photo doesn’t list a price, but does have a ‘Notify When Available’ button for anyone interested in receiving an email when orders go live. You can also keep tabs on the video at the top of the article to ensure you get notified when the product announcement premieres.