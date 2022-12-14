Panasonic has announced the release of the Leica DG Vario-Elmarit 12–35mm F2.8 ASPH Power OIS, an updated version made to replace its Lumix G X Vario 12-35mm F2.8 II ASPH Power OIS lens released back in 2017.

The updated lens offers a 24–70mm full-frame equivalent focal length and is constructed of fourteen elements in nine groups, including four aspherical elements, one Ultra Extra-Low Dispersion (UED) element and one Ultra High Refractive Index (UHR) element. Panasonic is also using its updated Nano Surface Coating to minimize flaring and ghosting.

The lens features optical image stabilization (OIS), uses a fly-by-wire focusing system and is both dust and splash resistant. Panasonic has reduced focus breathing on the lens compared to its predecessor and added a new micro-step aperture control for smoother changes when making adjustments while shooting video.

The lens has a minimum focusing distance of .15m (5.9”), uses a seven-blade aperture diaphragm and has a 58mm front filter thread. It measures 67.6mm (2.7”) in diameter by 73.8mm (2.9”) in length and weighs roughly 306g (10.8oz).

The Panasonic Leica DG Vario-Elmarit 12–35mm F2.8 ASPH Power OIS is available to pre-order starting today for $899 (B&H). The first units are expected to ship in January 2023.