Røde has announced the release of the VideoMicro II, a second-generation version of its popular compact shotgun microphone.

It's been nearly a decade since the original VideoMicro was released and in those years, Røde has learned a thing or two, paving way for a new and improved model. The most notable change is the new design, which eschews the company's Rycote suspension system for its new HELIX™ isolation mount system.

The microphone itself also features a new design. It's constructed entirely of metal and works with both foam and furry windshields for additional noise reduction when needed. Røde is using what it calls 'annular line tube technology' to offer 'unmatched transparency and natural, full-bodied sound,' according to the company.

Røde also says the microphone's circuitry has been improved to enhance sensitivity and lower self-noise. The microphone features a 3.5mm TRS output which not offers plug-and-play functionality. There are no onboard controls or integrated batteries, meaning adjustments will need to be made on the camera or smartphone it's plugged into.

As expected for a shotgun microphone, the VideoMicro II uses a supercardioid pattern designed to pick up sound from a narrow angle.

The Røde VideoMicro II is available to purchase for $79. It's designed and made in Sydney, Australia, and comes with the microphone, a 3.5mm TRS to TRS cable and a 3.5mm TRS to TRRS cable for plugging into smartphones.