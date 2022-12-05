Winners of the International Landscape Photo of the Year awards
The winners, along with the Top 101 photographs, have been selected for the 9th International Landscape Photographer of the Year competition. Over 3,800 contemporary images were submitted from around the world.

A $10,000 cash prize was awarded to the Photographer of the Year for a single image plus folio (at least 4 images), along with second and third place in each of these categories. The other winners, who also received cash prizes and a physical copy of the Awards book, are as follows:

Photographer of the Year:

  • Winner: Benjamin Briones Grandi, Chile
  • Second Place: Tony Wang, China
  • Third Place: Max Rive, Netherlands

Photograph of the Year:

  • Winner: Martin Broen, USA
  • Second Place: Mitja Kobal, Austria
  • Third Place: Liu Bai, China

Special Award Winners:

  • Daniel Laan, Netherlands
  • Gheorghe Popa, Romania
  • Koki Dote, Japan
  • Jose D. Riquelme, Spain
  • Julien Delaval, France

The ILPOTY 2022 eBook, containing winners plus the Top 101 images, is available for viewing on the Awards website. You can also view the Top 202 images in the Archive section.