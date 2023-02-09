DJI has announced the DJI Mini 2 SE, an entry-level palm-sized camera drone that becomes the least expensive in the Mini range. It features a Type 2.3 (6.3 x 4.7mm) CMOS sensor that captures 12MP stills, 2.7K video and up to 4X digital zoom, but lacks the 4K capabilities of the Mini 2.
As you'd expect from a lightweight model, it weighs less than 249 grams, making it exempt from drone regulations in several parts of the world, according to the company.
Like the Mini 2, the Mini 2 SE has a maximum flight time of 31 minutes, and supports HD video transmission at up to 10km (6.2 mi). Level 5 wind resistance allows the drone to hover steadily in 10.7 m/s (24mph) winds and there is a 3-axis mechanical stabilization system.
The DJI Mini 2 SE is set to arrive March 22, 2023 and retail for $369 (drone only) MSRP, or as part of DJI Mini 2 SE Fly More Combo, which adds a carrying case, extra batteries, spare propellers and accessories for $519 MSRP.
Press release:
Make Your Moments Fly with DJI Mini 2 SE
Easy to use and reliable, the affordable DJI Mini 2 SE is the latest entry to the DJI Mini series
February 9, 2023 − DJI, the world’s leader in civilian drones and creative camera technology, today introduces the DJI Mini 2 SE, a lightweight, palm-sized camera drone perfect for capturing your everyday moments. Weighing in at less than 249 grams, Mini 2 SE is an ultraportable, regulation-friendly drone that is exempt from drone regulations in several parts of the world. Its 1/2.3-inch CMOS camera sensor films video at 2.7k and delivers photos at 12MP. These features and its affordable price point make Mini 2 SE a perfect drone for beginners and experienced drone pilots alike.
Overview
The Mini 2 SE is the latest addition to the DJI Mini Series which provides several smart features, making it easy to use in a wide array of flight scenarios. Mini 2 SE supports up to 10 km of HD video transmission, giving you the ability to fly farther and see clearer, and with a maximum flight time of 31 minutes you’ll be certain to capture your desired image. Alongside the smart features, which allow for ease of flying, the Mini 2 SE offers intelligent features, including QuickShots and Panorama, for more creative shots. The advanced gimbal enables a 3-axis mechanical stabilization system for consistently smooth imagery. The powerful camera enables 4X digital zoom allowing you to transition between shots of varying distance and composition when shooting HD videos.
Key Features
- Sub-249 grams: An ultra-light, foldable drone that weighs less than 249 g that is regulation friendly
- DJI O2 Transmission technology: A maximum video transmission range of 10 km with excellent anti-interference capabilities
- High-quality imaging: A 3-axis gimbal and 1/2.3-inch CMOS sensor that takes 12MP and photos shoots video at 2.7K HD
- Extended flight time: Offers a 31-minute maximum flight time
- Intuitive flight controls: Offers one-tap takeoff and landing, stable hovering, return to home feature
- Intelligent features: QuickShots and Panorama deliver creative shooting possibilities
- Level 5 wind resistance: At a wind speed of 10.7 m/s, the aircraft can still hover steadily and keep images stable
Pricing & Availability
DJI Mini 2 SE: $369
DJI Mini 2 SE Fly More Combo: $519
Available starting March 22, 2023 at the DJI Store and authorized retailers
