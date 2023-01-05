Nikon has announced it’s developing an 85mm F1.2 S lens for its Z-mount camera system. The lens is part of Nikon’s S-Line, which the company says ‘demonstrate[s] outstanding optical performance, adhering to a high standard of design principles and quality control.’
Few details are provided by Nikon regarding its new ultrafast telephoto prime. In fact, the only specification revealed – aside from the focal length and maximum aperture – is that the lens uses an 82mm front filter thread, and that’s only known because of the sole product image the company shared alongside the press release.
Other features visible in the image include an ‘Auto’ and ‘Manual’ toggle for autofocus, at least one Function (Fn) button, a control ring and a large rubberized focus ring. As with the Nikkor 50mm F1.2 and 105mm Macro, the 85mm F1.2 lens also has another rubberized ring, presumably for added for additional grip considering its size.
Nikon’s Z-mount lens roadmap had shown this lens was in the works, but it didn’t make clear what the maximum aperture would be. At F1.2, this puts it squarely in line with Canon’s $2599 RF 85mm F1.2 L USM lens and comes in 1/3EV faster than Sony’s $1799 85mm F1.4 GM G Master lens.
Nikon has simultaneously announced the development of a 26mm f2.8 pancake lens for their APS-C cameras, which we review separately here.
No pricing or availability information has been provided for either lens at this time, but they're being displayed at Nikon’s booth at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 in Las Vegas from January 5–8.
