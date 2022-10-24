Meike releases $259 35mm F0.95 manual APS-C lens for six mirrorless mounts
Meike has announced the release of a new 35mm F0.95 manual APS-C lens for six different mirrorless camera mounts.
The lens offers a roughly 53mm equivalent focal length on most APS-C mirrorless camera systems. It’s constructed of ten elements in seven groups, uses a 13-blade aperture diaphragm and has a minimum focusing distance of 39cm (15.4”).
The Meike 35mm F0.95 is available for Canon EF-M, Canon RF, Fujifilm X, Micro Four Thirds, Nikon Z and Sony E mount camera systems. On full-frame cameras, you’ll need to use the cameras’ respective cropped shooting mode to shoot this lens without a strong Vignette over a larger portion of the image. It has a 52mm front filter thread and weighs 380g（13.4oz).
The lens is available to order from Meike’s online shop for $259. It comes with a front and rear cap.
Chris and Jordan are out of the office, so we're taking a trip down memory lane to feature another classic episode of DPReview TV: our review of the concisely named Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark III!
The Nikon Z30 is the company’s most vlogging-specific camera to date, offering full-width 4K/30p video and a fully-articulating screen. Check out what it offers and how it compares to its competition.
The Accsoon SeeMo is the first portable HDMI to iOS converter on the market. It allows you to use your iPhone or iPad as a video monitor, external recorder and streaming box. But does it work?
The Sony ZV-1F is a compact camera aimed at vloggers and video creators. It forgoes some of the features found on Sony's more advanced vlogging cameras, but arrives at a price point that should appeal to its target audience.
Sony has just released the ZV-1F, its most affordable vlogging camera. Chris and Jordan have been shooting with it vlogging style and tell you what you need to know.
What’s the best camera for around $2000? These capable cameras should be solid and well-built, have both speed and focus for capturing fast action and offer professional-level image quality. In this buying guide we’ve rounded up all the current interchangeable lens cameras costing around $2000 and recommended the best.
What's the best camera for shooting landscapes? High resolution, weather-sealed bodies and wide dynamic range are all important. In this buying guide we've rounded-up several great cameras for shooting landscapes, and recommended the best.
If you're looking for the perfect drone for yourself, or to gift someone special, we've gone through all of the options and selected our favorites.
Most modern cameras will shoot video to one degree or another, but these are the ones we’d look at if you plan to shoot some video alongside your photos. We’ve chosen cameras that can take great photos and make it easy to get great looking video, rather than being the ones you’d choose as a committed videographer.
Although a lot of people only upload images to Instagram from their smartphones, the app is much more than just a mobile photography platform. In this guide we've chosen a selection of cameras that make it easy to shoot compelling lifestyle images, ideal for sharing on social media.
Comments