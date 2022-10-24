Meike has announced the release of a new 35mm F0.95 manual APS-C lens for six different mirrorless camera mounts.

The lens offers a roughly 53mm equivalent focal length on most APS-C mirrorless camera systems. It’s constructed of ten elements in seven groups, uses a 13-blade aperture diaphragm and has a minimum focusing distance of 39cm (15.4”).

The Meike 35mm F0.95 is available for Canon EF-M, Canon RF, Fujifilm X, Micro Four Thirds, Nikon Z and Sony E mount camera systems. On full-frame cameras, you’ll need to use the cameras’ respective cropped shooting mode to shoot this lens without a strong Vignette over a larger portion of the image. It has a 52mm front filter thread and weighs 380g（13.4oz).

The lens is available to order from Meike’s online shop for $259. It comes with a front and rear cap.