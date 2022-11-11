Lomography's limited edition color-shifting LomoChrome Turquoise film is finally back. The 100-400 speed film was initially released in 2015 and sold out extremely quickly. Lomography says film photographers have been asking for its comeback ever since.
The unique turquoise-hued film pushes blue skies toward a warmer orange hue and shifts warmer tones to a cool blue. It uses a standard C-41 developer and is available in 35mm, 120mm and 110 format. While a film that gives everyone a smurf colored skin tones isn't going to be for everyone, we were excited to use our sample roll during Halloween weekend in New York City.
Impressions:
LomoChrome Turquoise was always one of the more unique films in the Lomography lineup, and the new formula does not disappoint. The cool tonal shift that you get with this film makes every-day scenes seem a bit otherworldly. Although it might seem counter-intuitive to take pictures of people with this film, we personally loved the extreme color shift. The blue tones paired with a variety of Halloween looks worked quite well. Since I knew I'd be shooting the film during day and night I decided to shoot this roll with the Olympus Stylus—a weatherproof compact with a powerful enough flash that I knew could handle shooting once the sun had gone down.
My favorite frames from the roll were the ones where the blues were very intense. I love the weirdness of the blue-tones jack-o-lanterns on the stoop, the blue-scaled drummer in an Animal costume, and the three costumed friends sitting at the bar. The masked Michael Meyers character at sunset is another favorite. The film has a way of making everything feel a bit apocalyptic.
I also loved how the film was able to capture the vibe of New York City late at night. The picture of the subway car and the taco truck outside of the subway station worked out nicely. The combination of the camera's flash and the weird blue hues make for photos that are a little gritty and strange.
This experimental film stock isn't going to be for everyone, but if you appreciate the look of cross processed film, there is a lot to love here.
Pricing and Availability:
Lomography hasn't announced how many rolls of LomoChrome Turquoise were made, but when it was first released it was limited to 5000 rolls. If history is any indication, we do expect this new formula of turquoise film to sell out as well, so if you like what you see we'd recommend picking up a few rolls ASAP.
The film is available in 35mm, 120 and 110 formats and can be purchased through the Lomography website. Rolls cost $12.90 each and require a minimum order of three rolls.
Comments