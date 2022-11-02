Today, DJI releases the third drone in its Mavic 3 series. About a year ago, the Mavic 3 standard and Cine models were introduced. The Mavic 3 Classic boasts the same build, O3+ transmission system, camera and 46-minute flight time. What's notably missing is the telephoto lens that can zoom up to 28X digitally.
The Mavic 3 Classic features a 20MP Four Thirds sensor camera with Hasselblad's color profile. The 24mm lens has an 84º FOV with a variable F2.8-11 aperture that can capture 12.8 stops of dynamic range. Up to 5.1K/50p and 4K/60p video can be captured with H.264 or H.265 codecs and 10-bit D-Log. Slow motion video at 4K/120p and 1080p/200p is also possible.
|The Classic, on the right, follows the Mavic 3 standard and Cine drones. Notably, it doesn't boast a dual-camera system.
The batteries that power both the standard and Cine versions of the Mavic 3 series are compatible with the Classic. DJI's O3+ transmission system can display 1080p/60p video at a range of up to 15 kilometers (9.3 miles). Obstacle avoidance sensors are present on all sides of the drone for omnidirectional coverage.
ActiveTrack 5.0 is available for tracking subjects such as cars and people, MasterShots creates a video from a variety of automated flight modes, and QuickShots allow users to capture Rocket, Orbit and Dronie clips with the press of a button. DJI has released a new feature called 'Cruise Control.' As the name suggests, it keeps the drone flying steadily at a pre-determined speed so remote pilots can focus on capturing imagery.
DJI is expected to make the Mavic 3 Classic compliant with the Federal Aviation Administration's Remote ID rules as it already has for the standard and Cine. In Europe, the Mavic 3 series received the first-ever C1 certificate under the European Drone Regulation. This means users can operated in an A1 Open Category without having to pass a remote pilot exam.
|Accessories such as a wide-angle lens and ND filters for the Mavic 3 Classic can be purchased separately.
The Mavic 3 Classic can be operated with the RC-N1, DJI RC or RC Pro remote controllers. As a standalone, without a remote, it retails for $1,469. Purchasing it with an RC-N1 remote included is $1,599, while choosing the DJI RC will bump the price to $1,749. A Fly More Kit, which includes two Intelligent Flight batteries, a car charger, 3 pairs of propellers and a carrying bag, can be purchased for $649. ND filters and a wide-angle lens are sold separately.
DJI Care Refresh is available, for an additional charge, in 1-Year or 2-Year increments to cover any accidents, flyaways, collisions or water damage. SkyPixel, an online community for aerial photographers and videographers, is also giving users the chance to test out the Classic for a limited period.
The Mavic 3 Classic is available for purchase on DJI's website.
