|A photograph of a sports photographer using Sony’s 400mm F2.8 G Master OSS lens at a track and field event. Image credit: Sony
In addition to announcing its new 20–70mm F4 lens, Sony has also announced the development of a new 300mm F2.8 G Master OSS telephoto lens for full-frame E-mount camera systems. Unfortunately, we won’t be seeing the lens for at least a year, as Sony says the ‘target launch date [will be] in early 2024.’
The new 300mm F2.8 G Master OSS lens will take inspiration from the Sony’s other G Master telephotos, such as its 600mm F4 G Master OSS and 400mm F2.8 G Master OSS, both of which we’ve found to be incredibly fast and sharp, as is to be expected from Sony’s high-end G Master lineup.
|An image of Sony’s 400mm F2.8 G Master OSS lens. The forthcoming 300mm F2.8 G Master OSS lens will likely have a lot of similarities to its longer telephoto sibling. Image credit: Sony
No detailed information has been shared about the forthcoming lens. All we know, based on the name alone, is it will feature a 300mm focal length, a maximum F2.8 aperture and Sony’s OSS optical image stabilization. It will also be one of Sony’s top-shelf G Master lenses. What does that mean? We’ll leave it to Yasuyuki Nagata, head of Sony’s global interchangeable lens business, who shared the following quote with us in a 2019 interview regarding the company’s G Master telephoto lenses:
‘With G Master lenses we always include the latest, innovative technologies. We never compromise. Always the latest technologies […] Basically we’re targeting the best of the best. Without compromise. Every time we plan to make a G Master series lens, we aim for ‘no competition’. Which means the highest spec. We don’t compromise on anything. Autofocus, image quality, light weight. What I mean by that is we develop new technologies every time.’
It’s been three-and-a-half years since that interview and in that time, Sony has continued to add new and improved technologies to its lenses. So it’s likely safe to assume the 300mm F2.8 will offer most everything Sony has on the technological front.
In the meantime, we’ll have to wait for Sony to reveal additional details ahead of its early 2024 launch.
