Pixelmator has released Pixelmator Pro version 3.2. The major update adds key new features to the macOS image editor, including the ability to edit videos within the app, new ways to create moving designs, support for new video and animated image formats, social media templates and more.
'With the addition of video editing features in Pixelmator Pro, making quick edits to videos has never been easier,' said Simonas Bastys, lead developer at Pixelmator. 'Users can make all the most important edits – trim and crop videos, adjust their colors, combine them with text, images, and shapes, apply masks, and do much more – without ever leaving Pixelmator Pro.'
When editing videos within Pixelmator Pro, users can access specific video templates, all-new video controls and layers. On-canvas controls include play, mute, scrub and tools to adjust the start and end behavior of videos in multi-video compositions. When working with layers on video, they work just like layers on still images in Pixelmator Pro. It promises to be swift and simple to create multi-layered moving designs, add text, shapes and more to your video content.
As for new templates, you can leverage the new video editing and layers capabilities with 4K movie titles, cinematic social media templates, and more. Templates are fully customizable, so you can adjust them for use on future editing projects.
With Pixelmator Pro 3.2, users can now open up Live Photos captured by iOS devices. There are other new files supported as well, including support for .MP4, .MOV and GIF files. Pixelmator Pro also utilizes key Mac technology, including Core ML, Metal and Swift, promising fast performance, including on M1 and M2-powered Mac computers.
While video editing is the key new feature in Pixelmator Pro 3.2, it still offers the same photo editing tools users have come to expect, including full color adjustment tools and raw support for over 600 cameras.
Pixelmator Pro also includes illustration tools, including a full collection of vector tools and pre-made Smart Shapes. You can open and edit .SVG files within Pixelmator Pro. You can also easily paint within Pixelmator Pro, thanks in part to the Metal support, which promises a smooth painting experience and true-to-life paint blending. To help you create a wide range of designs, there are more than 200 customizable ready-made design templates within Pixelmator Pro, including templates for posters, social media posts, resumes, presentations and more.
Core ML – ML stands for machine learning – allows for numerous AI-powered image editing tools, including ML Enhance, ML Denoise, Remove Background, ML Match Colors, Quick Selection, Select Subject, ML Super Resolution, ML Crop and Select and Mask. Tools such as ML Enhance and ML Crop use AI to enhance and crop your photos automatically. If you're using an Apple Silicon-powered device, ML tools are much faster, including a 15x improvement when using ML Super Resolution, an image upscaling tool.
There's much you can do within Pixelmator Pro, and the new video editing support further expands the app's versatility. Pixelmator Pro 3.2 is a free update for existing Pixelmator Pro users. For new users, Pixelmator Pro 3.2 is available for $19.99, a 50% savings compared to the regular price of $39.99. Pixelmator Pro requires macOS Big Sur or later. For more information on system requirements, click here. You can visit Pixelmator Pro to download a free trial or purchase the app directly from the Mac App Store.
