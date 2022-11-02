Alongside the release of its new X-T5 APS-C mirrorless camera system, Fujifilm has also announced the XF 30mm F2.8 Macro, the company's third XF macro lens, joining the XF 60mm F2.4 R Macro and the XF 80mm F2.8 R LM WR Macro.
The lens offers a 46mm full-frame equivalent field of view and is constructed of 11 elements in nine groups, including three aspherical elements and two Extra-low Dispersion (ED) elements. It has a minimum focusing distance of 10cm (3.9") and a minimum working distance (from the end of the lens) of just 1.2cm, which is roughly the distance covered by the lens' included lens hood.
Autofocus is driven via Fujifilm’s Inner Focus system, which uses a linear motor to move the focus group. The lens is weathersealed in nine locations around the barrel and can operate in temperatures down to -10ºC (14ºF).
The lens measures 69.5mm (2.7") long, 60mm (2.4") in diameter and weighs 195g (6.9oz). It uses a 43mm front filter thread.
Sample gallery
Below is a sample gallery of images we've captured with the lens:
The Fujifilm XF 30mm F2.8 Macro is set for a ‘late November 2022’ release at an MSRP of $599.95 / CDN $809.99.
Press release:
Fujifilm Introduces the New FUJINON XF30mmF2.8 Macro Lens with a Minimum Focusing Distance of 3.94 in. (10cm)
VALHALLA, N.Y., November 2, 2022 – FUJIFILM North America Corporation is pleased to announce the new FUJINON XF30mmF2.8 R LM WR lens (XF30mmF2.8 Macro), a standard prime lens with the focal length of 30mm (equivalent to 46mm in the 35mm film format). XF30mmF2.8 Macro is designed for macro photography and features a 1:1 magnification ratio with a minimum focusing distance of just 3.94 in.¹ (10cm) from the sensor.
“The ability to create dynamic, true 1:1 macro photography means photographers can enjoy tabletop photography, close-up commercial detail, and microscopic wildlife, among other genres,” said Victor Ha, vice president of Electronic Imaging and Optical Devices divisions, FUJIFILM North America Corporation. “The lens’ compact design and weather-resistance makes it possible to take maximum advantage of X Series’ portability, offering unconstrained creative experiences.”
Enabling macro photography in a variety of applications
XF30mmF2.8 Macro’s design consists of 11 elements in 9 groups (including 3 aspherical elements and 2 ED elements), controls various forms of aberration (including chromatic aberration, spherical aberration and field curvature) to deliver advanced image-resolving performance. The standard 30mm focal length (equivalent to 46mm in the 35mm film format), which is close to the human field-of-view, also makes it an ideal choice across portraiture and wedding photography, and other genres where a lens with a natural field-of- view is desired.
Use of a linear motor and a compact lightweight design provides fast and accurate autofocus
XF30mmF2.8 Macro lens uses the Inner Focus system, where the lens group is driven by a linear motor to achieve accurate focus in as fast as 0.02 seconds². The focusing operation is quiet and smooth even for close-up photography, which traditionally has required large movement of focusing elements. The linear motor’s advanced resolution capability ensures focusing accuracy even in macro photography with a very shallow depth-of-field.
The design and engineering of XF30mmF2.8 Macro prioritizes a natural and compact form factor; the result is a lightweight lens weighing 6.88 ounces (195g) and measuring 2.74 in. (69.5mm) in length with a filter thread size of 43mm.
Dust- and weather-resistant design capable of operating at low temperatures for advanced practical usability
The lens barrel is sealed in 9 places to ensure consistent operation in temperatures as low as 14°F (-10°C), and dust- and weather-resistance.
Pricing and Availability
XF30mmF2.8 Macro is expected to be available in late November 2022, at a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of USD $599.95 (CDN $809.99).
Notes
¹ This refers to distance from the sensor surface to the subject. The distance from the front lens element to the subject is .47 in. (1.2cm).
² Using applicable CIPA Guideline measurement methods, when mounted on the FUJIFILM X-T4 mirrorless digital camera with Phase Detection AF activated and using High Performance Mode.
