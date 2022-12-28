Viltrox has announced the AF 75mm F1.2 XF Pro, its latest autofocus lens for Fujifilm X-mount camera systems. The lens offers a 115mm full-frame equivalent focal length with full autofocus support for Fujifilm’s various autofocus modes.

The AF 75mm F1.2 XF Pro is constructed of aluminum alloy and uses 16 elements in 11 groups, including four high-refractive index elements and three extra-low dispersion (ED) elements. Viltrox is also using its HD Nano multi-layer coating on the front-most element to repel dirt and water.

The lens features a clicked aperture ring that can be manually adjusted or set to auto, and is weather-sealed in nine spots for dust and water resistance. Other features include an aperture range of F1.2 through F16, an 11-blade aperture diaphragm, a minimum focusing distance of 0.9m (35”) and uses a 77mm front filter thread.

This is the only MTF chart and optical construction chart Viltrox has available at this time. It's not the highest resolution though.

The lens uses Viltrox’s stepping motor (STM) mechanism to drive autofocus, which it says offers full support for Fujifilm’s array of eye-detection, face-detection and animal-detection autofocus modes. The metal electronic contacts drive the autofocus and transfer EXIF data from the lens to the camera. An integrated USB-C port on the lens mount is used for updating firmware.

The AF 75mm F1.2 XF Pro is available to pre-order now for $549 from Viltrox’s online shop. It comes with a petal-shaped lens hood, front and rear caps, as well as a carrying case.