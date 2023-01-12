Sigma has announced the release of the 60–600mm F4.5–6.3 DG DN OS lens, which it calls the the world’s only 10x ultra-telephoto zoom lens for mirrorless cameras. It's the company’s second full-frame mirrorless zoom in its 'Sports' lineup. It will be available for L-mount and Sony E-mount camera system when it launches next month.
The lens is constructed of 27 elements in 19 groups, including three Special Low Dispersion (SLD) elements and two 'F' Low Dispersion (FLD) elements. It’s made of a ‘multi-material structure’ that consists of magnesium, Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) and a Thermally Stable Composite (TSC). It has a minimum focusing distance of 0.45m (17.7”) at 60mm and 2.6m (102.4”) at 600mm. It uses a 105mm front filter thread, has a nine-blade aperture diaphragm and delivers a 1:2.4 magnification ratio at 200mm.
Powering the autofocus inside this ultra-telephoto lens is what Sigma calls a High-response Linear Actuator (HLA) autofocus system. This marks the first time Sigma is using a linear motor in its lenses and bringing it into line the likes of Tamron and several first-party lens manufacturers, who have increasingly been adopting linear focusing systems. It also has Sigma’s Dual Action Zoom, which allows users to adjust the zoom using either using the zoom ring, or pushing/pulling the front of the lens. This was first seen on Sigma’s 100–400mm F5–6.3 DG DN OS lens and can be seen in action in the below video:
The lens also features optical image stabilization in the form of Sigma’s Optical Stabilizer (OS) technology, powered by its new ‘OS2’ algorithm. Sigma claims the updated algorithm offers up to seven stops of exposure compensation at 60mm and up to six stops at 600mm. There are two stabilization modes, which can be switched on the barrel of the lens. Mode 1 is an all-round setting, while Mode 2 turns off the correction of lateral movement, allowing panning while maintaining vertical stabilization.
Sigma claims the lens is dust and splash resistant with seals on all the major areas to minimize the chance of water and debris from getting inside the lens. Specifically, Sigma says the ‘mount connection, manual focus ring, zoom ring, switches, switch panel and exterior connection are all dust and splash resistant’ while the frontmost optical element has a coating to repel dirt, oil and water.
Other features include a Focus Limiter switch, three customizable AFL buttons, an interchangeable tripod socket and compatibility with Sigma’s 1.4x and 2x L-mount teleconverters.
The lens is manufactured in Sigma’s Aizy, Japan production facility and is available for L-mount and Sony E-mount cameras. It will start shipping mid-February 2023 for $1999.
Press release:
SIGMA Introduces 60-600mm F4.5-6.3 DG DN OS | Sports Lens, the World's First and Only 10x Ultra-Telephoto Zoom for Mirrorless Camera Systems
Ronkonkoma, NY – January 12, 2023 – SIGMA Corporation of America, the US subsidiary of SIGMA Corporation (CEO: Kazuto Yamaki. Headquarters: Asao-ku, Kawasaki-shi, Kanagawa, Japan) is pleased to announce the 60- 600mm F4.5-6.3 DG DN OS | Sports lens. This is the world's first and only* mirrorless 10x ultra-telephoto zoom. The second full-frame mirrorless zoom lens in the SIGMA Sports line, covering standard (60mm) to ultra- telephoto (600mm), along with 1:2.4 maximum magnification (at 200mm), and weighing just 5.5 pounds (2.5kg), this lens offers exceptional versatility and is offered in Sony E-mount and L-Mount.
The SIGMA 60-600mm F4.5-6.3 DG DN OS | Sports is designed to be the one essential lens for travel, outdoor sports, wildlife, and safari that can cover it all from standard to ultra-tele, plus close-ups, all without ever swapping lenses; and it offers an impressive 6 stops of Optical Stabilization at the telephoto end and 7 stops at the standard end.
The newly designed HLA (High-response Linear Actuator) focusing motor delivers unprecedented fast and precise autofocusing, and dual action zoom allows for both the precision of the zoom ring and the swift, intuitive response of the push-pull action on the front end of the barrel. The three AFL buttons are easy to operate in any orientation, and the Zoom Lock switch can be locked at all marked focal distances.
The mount connection, manual focus ring, zoom ring, switches, switch panel and exterior connection are dust and splash resistant** to prevent dust and dirt from entering the lens, which are likely in the many outdoor situations where this lens is designed to perform.
A completely new optical design was created to for the DG DN (DG = full-frame, DN = mirrorless-exclusive) version of the 60-600mm featuring both SLD and FLD glass elements, and a multi-material structure is employed to balance durability and portability.
The SIGMA 60-600mm F4.5-6.3 DG DN OS | Sports will be offered for $1,999 through authorized SIGMA America retailers, and will be available beginning mid-February, 2023.
The world's first and only* mirrorless 10x ultra-telephoto zoom, now available from SIGMA.
The SIGMA 60-600mm F4.5-6.3 DG DN OS | Sports is a high-power ultra-telephoto zoom lens exclusively for full-frame mirrorless cameras with a unique 10x focal length. The latest optical design delivers high optical performance throughout the entire zoom range, even with 10x zoom, which makes it capable of capturing any scene in high definition. The newly developed linear motor "HLA (High- response Linear Actuator)" delivers unprecedentedly fast and precise autofocusing. In addition, the newly developed algorithm "OS2" enables image stabilization of 7 stops at the wide end and 6 stops at the telephoto end. Of course, it is also equipped with Dual Action Zoom, Dust and Splash Resistant Structure, as well as a wealth of customizable functions and specifications of SIGMA's Sports line to meet the needs of various shooting environments and situations. With its many features and stellar optical performance, this lens captures the moment with a rich sense of dynamism.
The SIGMA 60-600mm F4.5-6.3 DG DN OS | Sports is a one-of-a-kind ultra-telephoto zoom lens which combines high magnification with an extremely high level of image quality and mobility.
*As an interchangeable lens exclusively for mirrorless, as of December, 2022 by SIGMA
Key Features
The one and only 60-600mm zoom lens, able to handle every situation from standard to ultra-telephoto all by itself
The SIGMA 60-600mm F4.5-6.3 DG DN OS | Sports is an ultra-telephoto 10x zoom lens for full-frame mirrorless cameras that covers a zoom range of 60-600mm, a range only available from SIGMA. It enables users to seamlessly capture scenes from close-ups to long distance shots without changing lenses, even in difficult situations such as air shows or professional sports events.
Stable and high optical performance throughout the entire zoom range
SIGMA employed the latest optical design to effectively correct chromatic aberrations that tend to occur in the ultra-telephoto range using a variety of high quality materials, including FLD and SLD glass elements. The lens is capable of capturing every moment with uncompromising high image quality in the unique focal length range of 60-600mm.
The minimum focusing distance is 45cm at the wide end, and at the focal length of 200mm, the lens offers a maximum magnification ratio of 1:2.4, allowing users to also enjoy the lens as a telephoto macro lens, adding to its overall versatility.
High-speed AF owing to newly developed motor "HLA" to capture the decisive moment
The autofocus of the SIGMA 60-600mm F4.5-6.3 DG DN OS | Sports makes use of the newly developed linear motor "HLA (High-response Linear Actuator)". This high-output linear motor and advanced electronic control realize a quiet autofocus with unparalleled high speed and high precision. The new motor also enables high focus-following performance, ensuring that the decisive moment is not missed in sports photography and any other situation where the subjects are in motion, from motor vehicles to birds in flight.
Newly developed optical stabilizer algorithm "OS2" with high compensation capability of up to 7 stops
The OS (Optical Stabilizer) function employs SIGMA's newly developed algorithm "OS2". The new algorithm significantly improves image stabilization performance, with 7 stops at the wide end and 6 stops at the telephoto end. This allows the lens to capture powerful and dynamic moments with a rich sense of motion.
The lens is equipped with two OS modes: Mode 1 is suitable for general shooting, and Mode 2 is best suited for fast panning shots, for example in motorsports and other dynamic situations. In Mode 2, an acceleration sensor combined with SIGMA's Intelligent OS, an algorithm specially designed for panning shots, enable effective image stabilization even when the camera is moved vertically or diagonally, regardless of the horizontal and vertical orientation of the lens. This means that the movement of the subject can be expressed without losing the effect of panning shots.
Multi-material structure for lightweight and strong robustness
The lens features a multi-material structure, in which materials such as magnesium, CFRP¹, and TSC² are optimally arranged according to their characteristics. As a result, the lens barrel is lighter in weight while retaining the same robustness as previous models, thereby providing high versatility in a variety of scenes and applications.
¹ Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic, a light but strong material used in the interior and exterior fittings of aircraft, among many other applications.
² Thermally Stable Composite, a polycarbonate with a thermal expansion rate similar to that of aluminum. Its high affinity to metal parts contributes to high manufacturing quality standards.
Dual Action Zoom for intuitive framing
The lens supports Dual Action Zoom, allowing users to use both rotary zooming by rotating the zoom ring and straight zooming by grasping the tip of the lens. This enables both precise and quick operation in any given situation.
Dust and Splash Resistant Structure for security in various shooting situations
The mount connection, manual focus ring, zoom ring, switches, switch panel and exterior connection are all dust and splash resistant* to prevent dust and dirt from entering the lens. Further, the front element of the lens features a water and oil repellent coating to facilitate maintenance when water droplets or dust adhere to the lens.
* The structure is designed to be dust and splash resistant, but not waterproof. Be careful not to bring the lens in contact with a large amount of water. Water inside the lens may cause major damage and even render the lens unrepairable.
High customizability and build quality of SIGMA's Sports line
The SIGMA 60-600mm F4.5-6.3 DG DN OS | Sports is equipped with substantial features of SIGMA's Sports line standard of high-mobility, high-performance lenses. Manufactured in SIGMA's sole production base in Aizu, Japan, the lens features an exceptional build quality that combines robustness with practicality and a high level of precision in every single detail.
Customizable functions
Equipped with a Focus Limiter switch, the lens enables users to limit the focus driving range during AF when necessary, allowing quick and precise focusing.
Further, the lens features three AFL buttons* ready to be assigned to preferred functions using the camera. The AFL buttons are easy to operate regardless of how the camera is oriented or which settings are used.
For the L-Mount version, the SIGMA USB DOCK UD-11 can be used to set OS operation or focus limiter range for the Custom Mode switch.
*Only on compatible cameras. Available functions may vary depending on the camera used.
Interchangeable Tripod Socket
The lens body incorporates an Arca Swiss compatible magnesium alloy tripod socket. The leg can be removed and replaced with other interchangeable tripod sockets (sold separately) or attached to a monopod, allowing for a multitude of different uses and situations.
Tele Converter for L-Mount (1.4x / 2.0x)
The L-Mount version of the lens is compatible with the SIGMA TELE CONVERTER TC-1411 (1.4x) and TC-2011 (2.0x). Using a tele converter, the focal length can be multiplied by 1.4x and even 2x, for AF- enabled shooting at ultra-telephoto focal lengths of up to 1200mm.
Additional Features
Lens construction: 27 elements in 19 groups (2 FLD and 3 SLD)
OS (Optical Stabilizer) function
Inner focus system
Compatible with high-speed autofocus
HLA (High-response Linear Actuator)
Compatible with Lens Aberration Correction
• Function available on supported cameras only. Available corrections and auto correction functionality may vary depending on the camera model. • On cameras where lens aberration correction is controlled with 'ON' or 'OFF' in the camera menu, please set all aberration correction functions to 'ON' (AUTO).
Support for DMF, AF + MF
Compatible with AF assist (Sony E-mount only)
Super Multi-Layer Coating
Water and Oil Repellent Coating (front element)
AFL button
• Only on compatible cameras. Available functions may vary depending on the camera used.
Focus Limiter switch
Focus Mode switch
OS switch
Custom Mode switch
Zoom Lock switch
Dust and Splash Resistant Structure
Hood (LH1144-02)
Tripod Socket TS-121 (replaceable lens foot type)
Compatible with SIGMA TELE CONVERTER TC-1411 / TC-2011 (sold separately / for L-Mount only)
Compatible with SIGMA USB DOCK UD-11 (sold separately / for L-Mount only)
Designed to minimize flare and ghosting
Every single lens undergoes SIGMA's proprietary MTF measuring system
