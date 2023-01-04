Hot on the heels of Samsung's new 27" 5K ViewFinity S9 monitor, Dell is joining the fray and coming after Apple's high-end Pro Display XDR display with its new 6K UltraSharp 32 monitor.

Whereas Samsung's 5K ViewFinity S9 targets the same audience as Apple's $1,599 Studio Display, Dell's new monitor borrows some inspiration from Apple's higher-end, pro-oriented $5,000 Pro Display XDR. Like with Samsung yesterday, Dell didn't announce pricing for its new display, but it's safe to assume it won't be cheap, even if it severely undercuts the Pro Display XDR.

The Dell UltraSharp 32 is the first 6K monitor with an IPS Black display, promising up to 41 percent deeper black levels and roughly 1.2 times better color accuracy when compared to traditional IPS panels. Plus, the 32" (31.5", to be exact) display delivers 150 percent more pixels than a 4K display. Concerning color accuracy, Dell promises a wide color gamut with support for 99 percent of the DCI-P3 and Display P3 color gamuts. The monitor supports 1.07 billion colors.

The Dell UltraSharp 32 has the same size and resolution as Apple's top-of-the-line Pro Display XDR and delivers the same color depth. However, when it comes to peak brightness, the UltraSharp 32 is more in line with the smaller, less expensive Studio Display, topping out at 600 nits brightness (VESA HDR600 support). The Pro Display XDR sustains 1000 nits but can peak at 1600 nits for HDR content.

Dell UltraSharp 32

While we don't yet know the UltraSharp 32's price, it will include a stand in the box, which is something Apple charges an extra $1,000 for on its Pro Display XDR – a decision that has been widely derided. The stand offers height adjustment and allows you to rotate the monitor to a vertical orientation. The Studio Display does have a stand included, but if you want to adjust the height, that requires a $400 upgrade.

Dell UltraSharp 32

The UltraSharp 32 includes some nice bells and whistles, including a built-in dual-gain 4K HDR webcam with automatic framing and light adjustment features, an echo-canceling mic and dual 14W speakers. The monitor includes picture-by-picture and picture-in-picture modes and should have no problem working with Linux, macOS and Windows computers.

As for ports, it includes DisplayPort 2.1 and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity. Additional ports pop out of the front of the display, including a pair of USB-C slots and a USB-A port. The back of the display includes more ports, including an HDMI 2.1 port, another USB-C port, and four USB-A ports. You can charge a laptop using a 140W Thunderbolt 4 port. Additional Thunderbolt 4 ports offer enough power (15W) to power some accessories.

The Dell UltraSharp 32 should ship sometime from April to June.