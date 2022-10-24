Updated (October 24, 2022 at 11:50am ET): The article has been updated to clarify the pricing. The original version stated the pricing for Pixelmator, not Pixelmator Photo, which is a different piece of software. The article (final paragraph) and headline have been updated accordingly.
Pixelmator has announced the release of Pixelmator Photo 2.1, bringing full support for Apple’s new iPadOS 16.1 and a collection of new and improved features, such as LUT support, an Extended Dynamic Range (EDR) Mode and more.
The first major upgrade is full support for Apple’s new iPadOS 16.1. In addition to overall better stability, this support is notable as it now takes advantage of the new virtual memory swap support offered in iPadOS 16, which allows apps to use the SSD storage in newer iPad models as virtual RAM when the dedicated RAM runs low. This should, at least in theory, allow Pixelmator Photo to work faster and more reliably with larger images and resource-intensive workflows.
The iPadOS 16.1 support also adds the new Apple Pencil hover feature Apple showed off alongside the release of its new M2 iPad Pro models last week. Now, with compatible M2 iPad Pro models, you’ll be able to hover over certain UI elements and your image when applying certain edits to preview what the effect will look like without having to tap on the screen to apply the effect.
Pixelmator has also added LUT (look-up table) support. Now, you can import and apply LUTs to images. You can also export Pixelmator Photo color adjustments as LUTs and even convert LUTs to individual color adjustments. Pixelmator has shared a collection of free LUTs you can download and use for free.
Also added is a new EDR Mode that will display Raw with maximum dynamic range on iPad models with Apple’s XDR technology (M1 and M2 12.9" iPad Pro models). Pixelmator doesn’t explain in detail what exactly is going on behind the scenes of the feature, but it appears as though it pulls back the highlights from the data within the Raw image to show more detail in areas of the photograph that would otherwise be clipped, or ‘blown out’ when viewed on a display.
|A simulation of a Raw image without EDR Mode applied.
|A simulation of a Raw image with EDR Mode applied.
Pixelmator Photo 2.1 costs $5.49 per month with a monthly subscription or $27.49 for an annual subscription. You also have the option to purchase a lifetime license for $64.99.
