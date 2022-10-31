Alongside last week's firmware update (version 3.0) for the Nikon Z9, Nikon updated several of its software packages, including Nikon Wireless Transmitter Utility (version 1.9.8), Nikon NX Studio (version 1.2.2), Nikon NX Tether (version 1.0.3) and Nikon Camera Control Pro 2 (version 2.35.1). Nikon also updated its N-Log 3D LUT, bringing it to version 1.04.

Let's discuss the update to LUTs first. Nikon added new cube-format 3D LUTs compatible with the Nikon Z9's N-Log curve. The 3D LUTs, which are identifiable by file names ending in V02-00, are designed to address issues with tone jumps and overly saturated colors. The updated LUTs should ensure smoother transitions and better colors in certain situations. However, Nikon notes that the V02-00 3D LUTs may produce brighter results than those shot with V01-00 3D LUTs. Users may still use the original cubes if desired.

Moving to the software suite, all apps have been updated with support for the Z9's latest firmware. In case you missed it, firmware 3.0 for the Z9 introduces significant new features such as High-Res Zoom for 4K video, C60 mode for continuous shooting, autofocus improvements, High-Frequency Flicker Reduction for video, and more. For a full breakdown of the key new features, click here.

As for specific software changes, let's take them one at a time. Nikon Wireless Transmitter Utility adds native Apple Silicon support. Nikon NX Studio includes numerous bug fixes for the UI, color space, file opening issues, editing tools, and GPS data. The latest update also improves overall performance. For Nikon NX Tether, it's all about bug fixes, including one to ensure that the existing Apple Silicon version works on Apple Silicon computers. Finally, Nikon Camera Control Pro 2 adds Z9 (3.0) support.