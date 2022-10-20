Heipi has launched a 3-in-1 compact travel tripod on Kickstarter. While the inspiration from Peak Design's Travel Tripod is immediately evident, the Heipi 3-in-1 travel tripod sets itself apart with a distinct tripod within a tripod design.
The tripod's center column is a removable mini tripod. Between the main tripod and the included pro-grade ball head is a '3-pillar' central column sub-tripod. The mini tripod is practically invisible when tucked away, as the two tripods are seamlessly coupled. However, you can extend the tripod and remove the miniature, compact inner tripod within seconds. Heipi also argues that using a 3-pillar center column improves overall stability when using the larger tripod. You can even flip the sub-tripod upside down and have your camera inverted between the main tripod's legs.
The Heipi tripod weighs 1.35kg (3 lbs) with its sub-tripod. If you want to reduce the weight and intend to use only the larger main tripod, you can remove the sub-tripod, decreasing the tripod's weight to 1.2kg (2.6 lbs). The tripod's packed length is 44.5cm (17.5") and its packed diameter is 6.9cm (2.7"). If you're curious, this is 5.4cm (2.1") longer than Peak Design's Travel Tripod (carbon fiber). Max height is similar between the two tripods, with Heipi going to 150cm (59") and the Peak Design tripod going about an inch taller. The minimum height is almost identical, too, at around 15cm (under 6").
The specialized removable Heipi ball head features a quick-release plate, retractable phone clamp, bubble spirit level and 360-degree pan. It can handle up to 25kg (55 lbs) of camera equipment. Peak Design's tripod is rated for 9.1kg (20 lbs) of gear. Heipi is compatible with most Arca-Swiss plates.
The Heipi travel tripod is available to 'super early bird' backers for $299, which is $100 off the planned MSRP. The tripod is expected to ship to backers in January 2023. Backers will also receive a Heipi quick-release plate, water repellant soft case and three metal spikes for the feet. For more information, check out the Heipi travel tripod on Kickstarter. You can also check out some hands-on reviews from photographers Jay P. Morgan, Attilio Ruffo, Espen Helland and Kim Grant below.
Note/disclaimer: Remember to do your research with any crowdfunding project before backing it. Pledges to crowdfunding campaigns are not pre-orders. DPReview does not have a relationship with this, or any such campaign, and we publicize only projects that appear legitimate, and which we consider will be of genuine interest to our readers. You can read more about the safeguards Kickstarter has in place on its 'Trust & Safety' page.
