Within Apple's announcement for its new M2-powered iPad Pro models, there was also a major software announcement that flew a bit under the radar. Blackmagic Design has announced DaVinci Resolve for iPad. The app is optimized for multitouch and Apple Pencil, and includes Resolve's award-winning image technology, color finishing tools and support for HDR workflows.
Thanks to the M2 chip in the new iPad Pro, DaVinci Resolve promises up to 4x faster Ultra HD ProRes render performance compared to its M1 counterpart. However, M1 users aren't left behind. If you're using a 12.9" iPad Pro with M1, you can also edit HDR video, since the larger model has a screen that tops out at 1600 nits. The M1 and M2 11" models don't support HDR content as its screen maxes out at 600 nits. Users can also send a clean feed grading monitor output to an Apple Studio Display Pro, Pro Display XDR or AirPlay-compatible display.
DaVinci Resolve for iPad opens and creates standard DaVinci Resolve project files, which are compatible with DaVinci Resolve 18 on desktop, and works with Blackmagic Cloud. Supported file formats on iPad include H.264, H.265, Apple ProRes and Blackmagic RAW. You can import clips from your iPad's internal storage and Photos library or via externally connected iCloud and USB-C devices.
'DaVinci Resolve for iPad is truly a revolution for post production,' said Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO. 'Customers will have the power of Hollywood post production tools for editing and color correction literally in their hands, creating a whole new generation of creative editors and colorists. Compatibility with DaVinci Resolve 18 and Blackmagic Cloud, mean that customers can collaborate on the same timeline with other editors or colorists as well as audio engineers and VFX artists from literally anywhere in the world. I think it will be exciting to try out the new iPad version and I can’t wait to see how our customers use it, their creativity will be mind blowing.'
DaVinci Resolve for iPad's main features:
- Cut page for editing and the color pages are optimized for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro display.
- Up to 4x Ultra HD ProRes render performance improvement with the M2 chip.
- Supports Apple Neural Engine features in DaVinci Resolve Studio for iPad.
- Compatible with DaVinci Resolve 18 project files.
- Supports multi-user collaboration via Blackmagic Cloud.
- Supports H.264, H.265, ProRes and Blackmagic RAW media files.
- Supports clips from iPad storage, Photos library and iCloud.
- Import clips from external USB-C disks.
- Works with Apple Pencil, Magic Trackpad, Magic Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio.
- External monitoring via Apple Studio Display, Pro Display XDR or an AirPlay display.
- Supports HDR display on 12.9-inch iPad Pro with the M1 chip.
- Compatible with iPadOS 16 or newer.
DaVinci Resolve for iPad will be available later this year as a free download from the Apple App Store. Customers can upgrade to DaVinci Resolve Studio for iPad via an in-app purchase. For more information on DaVinci Resolve, read our coverage of DaVinci Resolve 18 for desktop.
Comments