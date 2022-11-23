Leading drone manufacturer DJI ventured into the FPV (first-person view) world in March, 2021, with the original FPV drone followed by this year's Avata. Now, it's offering FPV fliers a chance to incorporate some of its technology onto a variety of third-party rigs with the introduction of the O3 Air Unit.
Measuring 21.2×20×19.5 mm, the O3 Air Unit's camera is the same one used in the DJI Avata. The module boasts a 48MP Type 1/1.7 (7.6x5.7mm) sensor with a fixed F2.8 aperture and a super-wide 155º FOV. Up to 4K/60p video can be captured and D-Cinelike color mode is available to give users more flexibility when post-processing their videos.
The transmission system measures 32.5 × 30.5 × 14.5mm (1.3 x 1.3 x .5") and weighs 36g (1.3oz). It's built on DJI's O3+ system and uses omnidirectional antennas built into the air unit to deliver 1080/100p H.265 video transmission at a bitrate up to 50Mbps. Video transmission covers an area up to 10km (6.21 miles) at a latency as low as 30 milliseconds. DJI says that in the event of encountering a crowded signal environment, the O3 will detect the strongest signal, while using its anti-interference technologies, to ensure the pilot stays connected.
|DJI's Goggles 2, introduced with the Avata, are compatible with the O3 Air Unit.
The O3 Air Unit is compatible with the DJI FPV Goggles V2, introduced with the original DJI FPV drone, and the Goggles 2 which debuted with the Avata. The latter features a touchscreen, replaceable foam padding that reduces light leakage, and built-in diopters that are adjustable from +2.0 to -8.0. DJI's FPV Remote Controller 2, which allows users to fly in Manual (M) mode, is compatible as well.
|DJI's FPV Remote Controller 2 is compatible with the O3 Air Unit.
The O3 Air Unit is customizable. Canvas mode allows for pilots to customize their on-screen display (OSD) so they can view the information that suits them.
Other additional features include:
- RockSteady EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization) technology for smoother footage.
- Light weight and compact.
- 2.7K/120p slow motion video.
- Transmission fluency via flagship algorithm that enhances live footage smoothness and minimal latency.
- Card Reader mode via USB connection for quick file reading.
- 20GB of built-in storage in the transmission module.
The DJI O3 Air Unit is available today through DJI's site, along with most authorized FPV retailers, for $229 and includes the Camera Module, Transmission Module, Antenna, and 3-in-1 cable. DJI Goggles 2 is also available for $649 and includes the goggles, battery, eyeglass frames, screen protector, headband, power cable, dual-band antenna, and OTG cable. DJI did not provide a link to their Remote Controller 2 as it seems to be back-ordered with many retailers.
An installation guide was also created for smoother set up. Happy flying (and, likely, soldering).
