Sigma has posted a new placeholder video on its YouTube channel teasing the launch of a new product on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.
As is typically the case, Sigma doesn’t reveal any additional details about what’s being announced. However, alleged specifications and images have leaked across rumor sites suggesting this is a new 50mm F1.4 DG DN | Art lens. Should these rumors hold true, we’re looking at a 50mm F1.4 lens made of 14 elements in 11 groups with a minimum focusing distance of 0.45m (17.7”) and an 11-blade aperture diaphragm.
Whatever the case is, we won’t have to wait long to find out. One week from now, the new product will be announced view a streamed event at 9pm EST (GMT -5) on February 7, 2023.
