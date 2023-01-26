Image credit: Racing Force Group. You can see the tiny camera inside the padding of Charles Leclerc's Bell helmet (inside the red square). Racing Force Group, maker of Bell helmets, will expand its Driver's Eye camera to other helmet manufacturers in 2023.
Formula 1 racing has long been at the forefront of automotive technology, with teams spending hundreds of millions of dollars to create some of the fastest, most advanced racecars on the planet. The Formula 1 worldwide telecast has been blazing new ground of its own, keeping pace with the cars on the track, relying upon helicopters at every race for aerial views, cameras built into the apex of corners and even 360-degree cameras on the cars themselves.
During the last two years, F1 has been testing helmet point-of-view cameras, so that viewers at home could see the track from the perspective of their favorite racers. The mini cameras were initially tested using just a few drivers during free practice sessions at select grand prix weekends. This coming season, F1 is mandating that all its drivers wear the visor cameras, promising spectacular footage from all 23 tracks around the world on the 2023 Formula 1 schedule.
Autoblog speculates that the partnership between F1 and Racing Force Group to bring the mini cameras to every driver this season is due to the burgeoning popularity of the Netflix series, 'Drive to Survive,' which documents each F1 season – often with a bit of added drama and flare. The visor cameras certainly provide plenty of drama, giving viewers at home a first-person view from the driver's helmet, and providing nearly the same view as the driver has of the track ahead. However, the camera lacks the sophisticated stabilization our brains provide when we look around, so it's not a perfect like-for-like view. On the other hand, seeing how much the camera jostles inside the driver's helmet makes the physical toll of F1 racing easier to appreciate.
The 'Driver's Eye' camera is tiny, measuring just 8mm (0.3") in diameter. For comparison, the relatively compact GoPro Hero 11 action camera is 71mm (2.8") wide and 55mm (2.17") tall. The Driver's Eye POV camera weighs a ridiculously paltry 1.4g (0.05 oz.), less than the weight of a US penny. The camera is placed at eye level within the protective padding inside the driver's helmet. Last season, numerous drivers tested the camera, including Drivers' Championship runner-up Charles Leclerc at the historic Monaco Grand Prix – his hometown race. The camera was also tested in 2021, fitted inside the helmets of Yuki Tsunoda and Fernando Alonso. So far, the camera appears limited to Full HD resolution, but perhaps with future advancements we'll get 4K UHD footage from inside the helmet of an F1 driver.
As we mentioned, and you can see above, the lack of stabilization can make the visor cam footage quite shaky. Formula 1 used electronic stabilization during post-processing on Fernando Alonso's 2021 visor cam footage from the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix race weekend. You can see that footage here. In the beginning, we see Alonso go nearly flat-out through the historic Eau Rouge corner, often considered one of the best corners on the entire F1 calendar.
It may seem odd that it's taken more than two years to fully adopt the Driver's Eye camera in Formula 1, given how tiny and lightweight the camera is. Still, every piece of equipment, especially anything placed inside a driver's helmet, has important safety implications. In the event of a collision, an unfortunate reality of F1, you don't want anything compromising the integrity of the driver's helmet. Much of the visor cam's usage has been during practice sessions, where the risk of an accident is much lower than in a race. However, at last year's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Leclerc wore the camera during his battle with the eventual 2022 F1 champion, Max Verstappen.
There should be a lot more exciting footage during the forthcoming F1 season, which kicks off in Bahrain on March 3.
If you can't get enough visor cam motorsports footage, here is rally driver Jack Newman as he navigates the twists and turns of the Chimay Escort Rally in Belgium.
Can't get enough of tiny cameras? Check out more impressive compact camera technology in these articles:
Above $2500 cameras tend to become increasingly specialized, making it difficult to select a 'best' option. We case our eye over the options costing more than $2500 but less than $4000, to find the best all-rounder.
There are a lot of photo/video cameras that have found a role as B-cameras on professional film productions or even A-cameras for amateur and independent productions. We've combed through the options and selected our two favorite cameras in this class.
What’s the best camera for around $2000? These capable cameras should be solid and well-built, have both the speed and focus to capture fast action and offer professional-level image quality. In this buying guide we’ve rounded up all the current interchangeable lens cameras costing around $2000 and recommended the best.
Family moments are precious and sometimes you want to capture that time spent with loved ones or friends in better quality than your phone can manage. We've selected a group of cameras that are easy to keep with you, and that can adapt to take photos wherever and whenever something memorable happens.
What's the best camera for shooting sports and action? Fast continuous shooting, reliable autofocus and great battery life are just three of the most important factors. In this buying guide we've rounded-up several great cameras for shooting sports and action, and recommended the best.
The tiny cameras, which weigh just 1.4g, fit inside the padding of a driver's helmet, offering viewers at home an eye-level perspective as F1 cars race through the corners of the world's most exciting race tracks. In 2023, all drivers will be required to wear the cameras.
There are plenty of hybrid cameras on the market, but often a user needs to choose between photo- or video-centric models in terms of features. Jason Hendardy explains why he would want to see shutter angle and 32-bit float audio as added features in cameras that highlight both photo and video functionalities.
In some parts of the world, winter brings picturesque icy and snowy scenes. However, your drone's performance will be compromised in cold weather. Here are some tips for performing safe flights during the chilliest time of the year.
Venus Optics has announced a quartet of new anamorphic cine lenses for Super35 cameras, the Proteus 2x series. The 2x anamorphic lenses promise ease of use, accessibility and high-end performance for enthusiast and professional video applications.
The NONS SL660 is an Instax Square instant camera with an interchangeable lens design. It's made of CNC-milled aluminum alloy, has an SLR-style viewfinder, and retails for a $600. We've gone hands-on to see what it's like to shoot with.
Astrophotographer Bray Falls was asked to help verify the discovery of the Andromeda Oxygen arc. He describes his process for verification, the equipment he used and where astronomers should point their telescopes next.
OM Digital Solutions has released firmware updates for the following cameras to add compatibility support for its new M.Zuiko Digital ED 90mm F3.5 Macro IS PRO lens: OM-D E-M1 Mark II, E-M1 Mark III, E-M5 Mark III, E-M1X, and OM-5.
Micro Four Thirds has 'size benefits, and a shooting experience that can’t be matched by a smartphone,' says the director of Panasonic's camera business, as we talked about the system's future, the role of video, the adoption of phase detection and the role his dog played in the development of the S5 II.
Today's modern cameras are armed with sophisticated autofocusing systems. They can focus anywhere in the frame, track multiple subjects, and switch on the fly. But what good are these advanced tools if you can't see where the camera is even focusing? It's time for the autofocus box to upgrade from its single-color status.
The Panasonic Lumix DC-S5 II is a powerful mid-range full-frame stills and video mirrorless camera that introduces on-sensor phase detection, 6K 'open gate' video, LUTs for still mode and more. We put the camera through its paces during a hands-on trial run in the real world.
Apple's new high-end M2 Pro and M2 Max chipsets are here and being debuted in the company's 14” and 16” MacBook Pro models. Meanwhile, its Mac Mini is now available with the company's M2 and M2 Pro chipsets.
Comments