Nikon issues 'Technical Service Advisory' for Z9 cameras with faulty lens release buttons
|
|An illustration, provided by Nikon USA, highlighting where the serial number can be found on Nikon Z9 camera bodies.
Nikon has issued a ‘Technical Service Advisory’ for its high-end Z9 full-frame mirrorless camera, due to select units having issues with the lens release button.
According to Nikon, the lens release button, ‘does not function as it should and does not allow for rotation and removal of a lens or mount adapter from the camera [when pressed.]’ Nikon says ‘parts that do not meet our quality standards were used on some Z9 cameras,’ resulting in this issue.
Nikon doesn’t specify how many camera units it believes to be affected by this issue, but does say it has identified ‘a range of Z9 camera serial numbers that may contain those parts’ and notes it ‘will address the issue’ by inspecting and replacing the affected components ‘as needed at no cost to the customer.’ Nikon will also cover the cost of shipping both to and from its service providers, even if the warranty has expired on the camera.
|
|A photograph of the Nikon Z9 with the lens release button circled in red.
Z9 owners can check whether or not their unit falls within the affected range of serial numbers using Nikon’s dedicated webpage. If the unit does fall within the affected range, Nikon will display on the page the instructions for requesting service, as well as a means to print a free shipping label.
Nikon is asking Z9 owners with additional questions to contact its Nikon Customer Relations team by visiting its support page. We have contacted Nikon USA for additional information on how many cameras it believes are affected and what regions this 'Technical Service Advisory' is in effect for.
As part of our ongoing review of the EOS R6 Mark II we've shot our studio scene and rolling shutter tests, and added analysis of image quality and video performance.
Earlier this year, DJI released the Mini 3 Pro. While it boasted quite a few advanced features, it was accompanied by a hefty price tag. DJI has pared down this offering a bit with their latest sub-250g release, the Mini 3. Is it worth the investment?
Skydio's 2+ is an improvement over the original model. It's powered by the same impressive tech that guides self-driving vehicles and can detect and avoid obstacles from every angle. Can it overcome a lackluster camera to win hearts and minds?
The latest iteration of ON1 Software's flagship Raw editor is jam-packed with AI smarts that aim to lighten your workload by taking subjects into account when making selections, applying presets, keywording and more. Find out if it's right for you in our review!
Every year, DJI releases a new consumer-grade smartphone gimbal. The Osmo Mobile 6 is the latest model in the series. Is it good enough to enhance your videos and photos?
Above $2500 cameras tend to become increasingly specialized, making it difficult to select a 'best' option. We case our eye over the options costing more than $2500 but less than $4000, to find the best all-rounder.
There are a lot of photo/video cameras that have found a role as B-cameras on professional film productions or even A-cameras for amateur and independent productions. We've combed through the options and selected our two favorite cameras in this class.
What’s the best camera for around $2000? These capable cameras should be solid and well-built, have both the speed and focus to capture fast action and offer professional-level image quality. In this buying guide we’ve rounded up all the current interchangeable lens cameras costing around $2000 and recommended the best.
Family moments are precious and sometimes you want to capture that time spent with loved ones or friends in better quality than your phone can manage. We've selected a group of cameras that are easy to keep with you, and that can adapt to take photos wherever and whenever something memorable happens.
What's the best camera for shooting sports and action? Fast continuous shooting, reliable autofocus and great battery life are just three of the most important factors. In this buying guide we've rounded-up several great cameras for shooting sports and action, and recommended the best.
Comments