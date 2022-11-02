Nikon announces pricing, availability for its MC-N10 Remote Grip for Z Series cameras
Back in April, Nikon announced it was developing the MC-N10, a remote grip for Nikon Z-mount mirrorless camera systems. Now, the grip is here and ready for prime time.
As noted in the original development announcement, the MC_N10 features an ARRI-compatible rosette mount to connect to common video rig setups. It connects to Nikon Z-mount cameras via the USB-C connection and features an array of toggles, dials and buttons for controlling the camera without needing to touch the camera itself.
|
|A photograph showing the MC-N10 connected to a Nikon Z9 on a SmallRig shoulder rig.
The buttons inlcude start/stop recording, autofocus, ISO, exposure control, AF speed and two Function (Fn1 and Fn2) buttons to customize as you see fit. Nikon notes these two function buttons can work with the new High-Res Zoom function added to the Z9 in firmware version 3.0, enabling seamless 2x digital zoom.
The grip will run for up to 12 hours on two AA batteries. It’s weathersealed against the elements (Nikon says similar to that of the Z9) and will work down to −10°C (14°F).
The Nikon MC-N10 Remote Grip will be available in ‘late November 2022’ for a suggested retail price of $429.95.
Press release:
The EOS R6 II is Canon's latest enthusiast-oriented full-frame camera. It may look a lot like the original R6 on the outside, but it includes refinements and features that make it a more capable and better-performing camera.
The Canon 6D Mark II is a substantial improvement over its predecessor, and we spent a couple days in sunny San Diego to test it out!
The a7R V is the fifth iteration of Sony's high-end, high-res full-frame mirrorless camera. The new camera sticks with the 60MP BSI CMOS sensor of the Mark IV, but just about everything else has been given a boost, with advanced AF, focus stacking and a new rear screen arrangement.
The Sony a7R V is the latest in Sony's line of high resolution cameras, with major upgrades in most areas. Chris and Jordan went shooting to see if it's worth the premium price.
In the middle of the OM System lineup, the OM-5 promises yesterday's top-tier performance in a lighter, more compact body. Is it enough to stem the tide of competing cameras with bigger sensors and lower price tags?
What’s the best camera for around $2000? These capable cameras should be solid and well-built, have both speed and focus for capturing fast action and offer professional-level image quality. In this buying guide we’ve rounded up all the current interchangeable lens cameras costing around $2000 and recommended the best.
What's the best camera for shooting landscapes? High resolution, weather-sealed bodies and wide dynamic range are all important. In this buying guide we've rounded-up several great cameras for shooting landscapes, and recommended the best.
If you're looking for the perfect drone for yourself, or to gift someone special, we've gone through all of the options and selected our favorites.
Most modern cameras will shoot video to one degree or another, but these are the ones we’d look at if you plan to shoot some video alongside your photos. We’ve chosen cameras that can take great photos and make it easy to get great looking video, rather than being the ones you’d choose as a committed videographer.
Although a lot of people only upload images to Instagram from their smartphones, the app is much more than just a mobile photography platform. In this guide we've chosen a selection of cameras that make it easy to shoot compelling lifestyle images, ideal for sharing on social media.
Comments