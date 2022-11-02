Back in April, Nikon announced it was developing the MC-N10, a remote grip for Nikon Z-mount mirrorless camera systems. Now, the grip is here and ready for prime time.

As noted in the original development announcement, the MC_N10 features an ARRI-compatible rosette mount to connect to common video rig setups. It connects to Nikon Z-mount cameras via the USB-C connection and features an array of toggles, dials and buttons for controlling the camera without needing to touch the camera itself.

A photograph showing the MC-N10 connected to a Nikon Z9 on a SmallRig shoulder rig.

The buttons inlcude start/stop recording, autofocus, ISO, exposure control, AF speed and two Function (Fn1 and Fn2) buttons to customize as you see fit. Nikon notes these two function buttons can work with the new High-Res Zoom function added to the Z9 in firmware version 3.0, enabling seamless 2x digital zoom.

The grip will run for up to 12 hours on two AA batteries. It’s weathersealed against the elements (Nikon says similar to that of the Z9) and will work down to −10°C (14°F).

The Nikon MC-N10 Remote Grip will be available in ‘late November 2022’ for a suggested retail price of $429.95.

