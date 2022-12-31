Following a successful Kickstarter campaign, photographer and educator Michael The Maven has launched his new magnetic filter system, the Maven Magnetic Filters, on Indiegogo. The Maven Magnetic Filters attempt to solve numerous friction points with using screw-on filters by utilizing magnets (no more screwing on filters) and color coding (no more trying to read the fine print on the thin edges of filters).

Each filter is color coded with a color suggesting its use. For example, the circular polarizing (CPL) filter is coded with blue, since CPL filters typically make the sky appear more blue and can help eliminate reflections on water. The 3-stop neutral density (ND) filter, a popular choice for video use to allow for slower shutter speeds in bright conditions, is red like a camera's record button. If you struggle with differentiating certain colors, the filters also have text on the inside of the outer ring. In the case of the 3, 6 and 10 stop ND filters as well, each one has the same number of indentations on the edge of the filter, as visible below:

The three (red), six (purple) and ten (orange) stop ND filters are not only color coordinated but have indentations on the knurled edge to quickly visualize how many stops of light they can block out.

To use the Maven Magnetic filters, you need to screw on an adapter ring to the end of your lens. Adapter rings and filters are available in a wide range of sizes, from 43mm to 112mm. By the way, for Nikon Z 14-24mm F2.8 S users, the filters are available in 105mm. There's also a Maven Magnetic Step Up Adapter, allowing users to attach larger filters to smaller-diameter lenses. By combining different adapters and step-up rings, users won't need to purchase more than one set of filters.

Once the base adapter is screwed onto your lens, changing filters is simplified with the help of the magnets in both the adapter and filter – you don't need to thread anything. Michael says he worked through numerous prototypes for the filters before settling on a knurled finish with deep groves for better grip when turning and removing the filters.

This is the three-stop ND filter.

Each Maven filter features 16 layers of multi-resistant coating (MRC) to make for easier cleaning, according to its creator. Color neutrality is essential when using filters and Michael claims the new Maven filters present no visible color shift. Of course, if you're spending hundreds of dollars on filters, you'll want more than a marketing pitch. Maven Filters provided the filters to a few photographers ahead of the crowdfunding campaigns. You can check those out below and check out this comparison graphic showing the Maven filters to nine other filters on the market.

As with any crowdfunding campaign, there's a level of trust you're placing in the campaign, and you should always do your research before pledging money. In this case, Michael Andrew (Michael The Maven) has been around as a photographer and product reviewer for years, and his product looks great, especially for photographers and videographers who regularly use and swap filters.

Depending on the set you get, an accompanying latching carrying case may be included. Otherwise, each filter is packaged in a plastic container.

If you're interested in learning more, head to Indiegogo. There are also many videos about the Maven filters on Michael The Maven's YouTube channel. Filter prices depend on the size filters you're getting, but a full set of Maven Filters (CPL, 3 ND, 6 ND, 10 ND, Splash Guard (UV protector) and magnetic adapter starts at $149 (50% off eventual retail price) for the Small (43, 46 and 49mm) set and goes up to $499 for the XXL (112mm) set. A typical full-frame lens is 67mm to 82mm, which is the 'Large' set for $299. The filters also come with a carrying case. Shipping is expected to commence in March 2023.

Note/disclaimer: Remember to do your research with any crowdfunding project before backing it. Pledges to crowdfunding campaigns are not pre-orders. DPReview does not have a relationship with this, or any such campaign, and we publicize only projects that appear legitimate, and which we consider will be of genuine interest to our readers. You can read more about the safeguards Indiegogo has in place on its 'Trust & Safety' page.