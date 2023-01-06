As the film revival continues strong, another new color film stock has been released, this time by Montreal-based Popho Camera Company. And unlike other respooled rolls of film, Popho Camera Company comes right out and says what its new Luminar 100 film stock is: respooled Kodak Aerocolor IV 2460, historically used for aerial surveillance.
Popho Luminar 100 is a daylight-balanced color negative film stock that Popho describes as having ‘medium saturation and contrast’ with ‘warm tones, enhanced red sensitivity and a wide dynamic range.’ Popho notes the film stock is ‘well-suited for landscape and other general photographic applications.’
|
|
|Luminar 100 sample image, provided by Popho Camera Company.
|Luminar 100 sample image, provided by Popho Camera Company.
Kodak, in its data sheet for Aerocolor IV 2460, says the film uses the company’s 3.9-mil (0.10mm) ESTAR Base with gel backing for ‘flexibility, moisture resistance, high tear resistance, and excellent dimensional stability’ and has an ‘abrasion-resistant emulsion, an antihalation undercoat, and a dyed-gel backing.’ Kodak also says the film doesn’t have integral color masking,
|
|Luminar 100 sample image, provided by Popho Camera Company.
Popho Luminar 100 is factory-spooled onto 36-exposure recyclable plastic cassettes in 35mm format and uses standard C-41 processing. There’s no DX coding on the cassettes at launch, but Popho says its planning to add it in the ‘near future.’
|
|
|Luminar 100 sample image, provided by Popho Camera Company.
|Luminar 100 sample image, provided by Popho Camera Company.
Unlike many of the recent film stocks we’ve seen pop up, Luminar 100 isn’t a limited release, meaning it should be around for years to come.
36-exposure rolls of Popho Luminar 100 are available to pre-order for $10.51 each. This isn’t a crowdfunding campaign and the first units are produced and will be shipped out (without the paper box) by mid-January 2023. We have pre-ordered a roll and will feature the results once we shoot and develop the film after its arrival.
|
|
|Luminar 100 sample image, provided by Popho Camera Company.
|Luminar 100 sample image, provided by Popho Camera Company.
To find out more about Popho Luminar 100 and the company behind it, head on over to the Popho Camera Company website.
Comments