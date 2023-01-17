Sony has announced the FE 20-70mm F4 G, a standard zoom that extends out to the ultra-wide region while maintaining its reach at the long end. The unstabilized lens offers a constant F4 aperture in a relatively compact and lightweight body.
The 20mm starting point gives an additional ten degrees of diagonal angle-of-view compared to 24mm (for reference, the difference between 28 and 24 is around eight degrees). Sony points out that this means you can still maintain a wide angle of view even with the additional crop applied by engaging digital stabilization in video.
Image credit: Sony
We found the combination of standard range with extension out to the ultra-wide valuable for both stills and video when we used Panasonic's Lumix 20-60mm F3.5-5.6, and the addition of more reach at the long end only expands that flexibility.
The lens has a dedicated aperture ring, as well as zoom and focus rings. The aperture ring has a lock switch to keep in in (or out of) its 'A' setting, that passes aperture control to the camera body. There's also a switch on the opposite side of the body that de-clicks the aperture ring, allowing smooth changes when shooting video.
Image credit: Sony
The FE 20-70mm F4 G uses twin 'XD' linear motors, with Sony claiming its focus is 60% faster than the FE 24-70mm F4 ZA, whose focus is driven by a similar technology.
It offers a minimum focus distance of 0.25m (9.8") in manual focus mode, and delivers a maximum magnification of 0.39x, at the 70mm end of the zoom.
The lens weighs 488g (including the supplied hood), is 78.7mm (3.1") wide and 99mm (3.9"), extending to around 139mm (5.5") when fully zoomed-in. It has a 72mm front filter thread. As you might expect for a modern zoom that covers the ultra-wide range, it requires digital correction as part of its design.
The Sony FE 20-70mm F4 G will be available around the start of February at a recommended price of $1099.
Sony Electronics Introduces New Standard Zoom with Launch of the Ultra-Wide FE 20-70mm F4 G Lens
New Addition to Sony’s E-mount G Lens Line-Up Offers Versatile Zoom Range, Outstanding Image Quality, and Supreme Autofocus Performance
SAN DIEGO, CA – Jan. 17, 2023 –Sony Electronics is redefining its standard zoom category of lenses with the introduction of the full-frame E-mount 20-70mm F4 G (model: SEL2070G) that boasts a versatile zoom range, a remarkably compact and lightweight form-factor, and a constant F4 aperture throughout the zoom range. With impressive Sony G LensTM image quality, high speed accuracy and tracking autofocus (AF), and a smart design for maximum mobility and operability, this new lens is designed for a wide range of creators. The FE 20-70mm F4 G is the perfect choice for a variety of content capturing scenarios including vlogging, video production, portraits, and landscapes.
“The FE 20-70mm F4 G is our 71st E-mount lens and is redefining the standard zoom in our G Lens category to meet the needs to today’s content creators,” said Yang Cheng, Vice President, Imaging Solutions, Sony Electronics Inc. “Having tools that creators can utilize to create both still and video content is ever more important. The FE 20-70mm F4 G ranges from 20mm to 70mm in a compact form-factor – this is an excellent lens option for hybrid content creators and those seeking versatility in a standard zoom.”
Compact with a Standard Zoom Range Ideal for Hybrid Creation
With an unprecedentedly¹ wide 20mm to 70mm zoom range and constant F4 aperture, the FE 20-70mm F4 G offers outstanding optical performance in a compact and lightweight form-factor. Combined with a compact Sony AlphaTM brand mirrorless body, this lens can deliver superb image quality in just about any situation at all focal lengths. The versatility of this lens makes it an ideal selection for still, video, and hybrid content creation.
A key benefit of a zoom lens that includes a 20mm offering is its ability to maintain a wide-angle-of-view when shooting video with a 16:9 or 2.35:1 aspect ratio. This allows content creators to capture more within a single frame, which is critical when vlogging or selfie-style shooting. The wide-angle also provides content creators with additional flexibility to crop their frames in the post-production process to increase the effectiveness of image stabilization. This is an increasingly popular editing technique that benefits creators who are filming without the stabilization support of a gimbal.
Image Quality Consistent with the G Lens Line-Up
With Sony’s latest technology, the new lens boasts unique G Lens image quality in a surprisingly compact and lightweight package. With two AA (advanced aspherical) elements, one aspherical element, three ED (Extra-low Dispersion) glass elements, and one ED aspherical element, this lens simultaneously corrects chromatic and spherical aberration for extremely high optical performance across the whole zoom range. Optimized coatings add high flare and ghost resistance for extraordinary contrast and clarity.
Beautiful bokeh is achieved with full-frame image sensors and is further enhanced by a 9-blade circular aperture and optimally controlled spherical aberration. This combination supports the naturally rendered bokeh, offering impressive, memorable imagery.
The FE 20-70mm F4 G has a minimum focus distance of up to 11.8” (30 cm) at the wide end and up to 9.8” (25 cm) at the telephoto end of the zoom range when using AF², making it easy to maneuver around subjects to find the ideal angle.
Maximizes Camera AF Performance for Stills and Video
The lens’s focus group is driven by two of Sony’s latest XD (extreme dynamic) linear motors, providing a fast, quiet, low-vibration focus drive. Thrust efficiency has been significantly improved over previous models³, resulting in up to a 60% increase in AF speed4. Because tracking performance has been improved by about two times compared to previous models5, moving subjects are tracked with consistent reliability and precision. Reliable tracking is achieved when shooting continuous stills of fast-moving subjects at up to 30 frames per second with the Alpha 1 camera6 and can smoothly record when shooting video at a high frame rate.
Video Performance Designed for Refined Imagery
The FE 20-70mm F4 G features the latest lens technology to reduce focus breathing, as well as focus and axial shift when zooming. This lens has also been carefully designed for quiet operation when shooting movies, with advanced XD linear motors and a newly developed aperture unit that dramatically reduces noise and vibration.
The Alpha brand series cameras’ Active Mode7 image stabilization is highly effective at the wide 20mm end of the FE 20-70mm F4 G zoom range. This can be particularly useful for shooting smooth, stable handheld footage while walking.
Focus is especially critical when shooting high-resolution 4K or 8K movies. The FE 20-70mm F4 G’s compact design and XD linear motors work with Alpha series camera bodies to easily acquire accurate focus and smoothly track fast-moving subjects. The ability to leave focusing to the camera when solo shooting can be a huge advantage.
In addition, the Linear Response MF8 ensures that the focus ring responds directly and linearly to subtle control when focusing manually and an independent aperture ring offers direct, intuitive aperture control.
High-Level Operability and Reliability for Any Environment
The new FE 20-70mm F4 G’s independent focus, zoom, and aperture rings feature optimized diameter, width, and positioning for full control when shooting stills as well as maximum versatility when recording video.
Customizable focus hold buttons are provided in two locations for easy access and convenient control. A focus mode switch on the side of the lens makes it possible to switch between autofocus and manual focus to quickly adapt to changing shooting conditions. To offer additional creative control, the FE 20-70mm F4 G is compatible with circular polarizing filters despite being a wide-angle zoom lens. It also includes an Iris Lock switch to prevent unwanted changes while shooting.
Lastly, the FE 20-70mm F4 G has a dust and moisture resistant design9 and the front lens element features a fluorine coating that repels fingerprints, dust, water, oil, and other contaminants10.
Pricing and Availability
The new FE 20-70mm F4 G will be available in March 2023for approximately $1,099 USD and $1,499 CAD. It will be sold at a variety of Sony’s authorized dealers throughout North America.
New content will also be posted directly at the Sony Photo Gallery. For detailed product information, please visit:
A product video on the new FE 20-70mm F4 G can be viewed HERE.
Exclusive stories and exciting new content shot with the new FE 20-70mm F4 G and Sony's other imaging products can be found at www.alphauniverse.com, a site created to educate and inspire all fans and customers of Sony Alpha brand.
Notes
¹ January 2023, Sony survey of full-frame constant F4 standard zoom lenses. ² 0.25 throughout the zoom range when focusing manually ³ Compared to the SEL2470Z. 4 Compared to the SEL2470Z. Sony test conditions. 5 Compared to the SEL2470Z. Sony test conditions. 6 “Hi+” continuous shooting mode. Effective at 1/125 sec. or higher shutter speed. In AF-C mode at shutter speeds of 1/250 sec. or higher the maximum continuous frame rate will depend on the shooting mode. 7 With a compatible camera. Active Mode causes a slight reduction in angle of view. 8 This feature also works effectively with cameras such as the α7 IV and FX6 AF Assist function, giving creators enhanced artistic control. 9 Not guaranteed to be 100% dust and moisture proof. 10 While making it easier to wipe off any contaminants that do become attached to the lens surface.
