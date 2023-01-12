Fujifilm has announced a substantial firmware update for its high-end APS-C X-H2S mirrorless cameras. Firmware version 3.00 includes two new subject detection modes and, according to Fujifilm, an improved autofocus (AF) algorithm for tracking fast-moving subjects.
Fujifilm’s X-H2S camera already features an array of subject-detection autofocus modes, including airplanes, animals, automobiles, bicycles, birds, (human) eye, (human) face, motorcycles and trains. Now, with firmware version 3.00, X-H2S users will also have subject detection modes for insects and drones.
Fujifilm says the ‘airplane’ and ‘bird’ subject detection modes will now be capable of recognizing and focusing on drones and insects, respectively. It’s unclear why Fujifilm opted to put these two new subject-detection modes under existing modes, considering the confusion it could cause. We’ve asked a Fujifilm representative for clarity on this matter and will update if we receive a response.
Left: Fujifilm's new insect-detection AF mode being used to focus on a butterfly. Right: Fujifilm's new drone detection mode being used to lock on to a consumer drone (appears to be a DJI Mavic series drone).
While we haven’t had a chance to test the new firmware ourselves, Fujifilm states it’s also improved overall subject detection modes when shooting in more challenging lighting situations. Specifically, Fujifilm claims it’s improved detection in situations ‘such as backlighting, subjects looking sideways and small subjects.’ Below are three examples that illustrate some of these more challenging situations wherein Fujifilm says it's improved AF reliability.
Illustrations from Fujifilm depicting three situations (from left to right) where the company claims its new detection algorithm has improved: backlit scenes, scenes where the subject is looking sideways and scenes where the subject is small within the frame. Click to enlarge.
The motion prediction algorithm has also been updated in firmware version 3.0. According to Fujifilm, the improved algorithm better tracks subjects moving at high speeds, and based on the sample situations illustrated in the images Fujifilm shared, pictured below, it appears this improvement will work with all subject detection mode.
Illustrations, provided by Fujifilm, that depict subject tracking in three situations: indoor basketball, motocross and wildlife (a duck). Click to enlarge.
Other minor improvements include improved AF speed when using back-button AF with a severely out-of-focus subject, a fix for an issue that caused the display to lag before and after AF when the ‘Performance Boost EVF Frame Rate Priority’ mode was selected and support for Fujifilm’s TG-BT1 tripod grip, including support for power zoom on the following lenses: XF 18–120mm F4 LM PZ WR and XC 15–45mm F3.5–5.6 OIS PZ, the latter of which has also received a firmware update to enable this support.
Panasonic has announced the Lumix DC-S5 II and DC-S5 IIX, a pair of 24MP full-frame mirrorless cameras with phase-detection autofocus. We've taken a close look at the S5 II and discuss what the more video-focused S5 IIX will bring.
The a7R V is the fifth iteration of Sony's high-end, high-res full-frame mirrorless camera. The new 60MP Mark IV, gains advanced AF, focus stacking and a new rear screen arrangement. We've tested its image quality and video performance.
Above $2500 cameras tend to become increasingly specialized, making it difficult to select a 'best' option. We case our eye over the options costing more than $2500 but less than $4000, to find the best all-rounder.
There are a lot of photo/video cameras that have found a role as B-cameras on professional film productions or even A-cameras for amateur and independent productions. We've combed through the options and selected our two favorite cameras in this class.
What’s the best camera for around $2000? These capable cameras should be solid and well-built, have both the speed and focus to capture fast action and offer professional-level image quality. In this buying guide we’ve rounded up all the current interchangeable lens cameras costing around $2000 and recommended the best.
Family moments are precious and sometimes you want to capture that time spent with loved ones or friends in better quality than your phone can manage. We've selected a group of cameras that are easy to keep with you, and that can adapt to take photos wherever and whenever something memorable happens.
What's the best camera for shooting sports and action? Fast continuous shooting, reliable autofocus and great battery life are just three of the most important factors. In this buying guide we've rounded-up several great cameras for shooting sports and action, and recommended the best.
Helge Wurst has designed and built an open-source DIY LED ring light known as LEDCard. It's about the size of a credit card and works alongside a smartphone to capture better-quality close-up photos. We spoke with Wurst to learn more about his project.
Each of the 1,693 Optics Modules added in DxO Lab's latest update are designed to get optimal image quality from various camera and lens combinations when editing within the company's editing applications.
DJI has announced a 'Mini' version of its RS 3 gimbal, promising more portability and better ease of use than previous Ronin stabilizers. Despite its smaller design, the RS 3 Mini can still support full-frame mirrorless camera systems and many popular pro-level lenses.
With every new camera we learn of new advancements in autofocus, including AI-driven autofocus. DPReview's Matt Waller wants to know what it's going to take to get some love and innovation for manual focus.
For the past few weeks, our readers have been voting on their favorite cameras and lenses released last year. Now that the first round of voting is over, it's time to reveal the first-round winners and pick the best overall product of 2022.
Luminar 100 is a new ISO 100 35mm film stock from Popho Camera Company that's respooled Kodak Aerocolor IV 2460 film. It can be developed in standard C-41 chemicals and will start shipping in mid-January.
Darktable 4.2.0 is here, featuring many significant updates to improve overall performance, image editing tools and the user experience. Darktable 4.2.0 is an open-source raw image editor for Windows, macOS and Linux.
It appears Adobe has automatically enrolled Creative Cloud users into a 'Content analysis' program, which allows the company to use media in users' Creative Cloud library to train its machine learning features and tools.
Dell looks to be coming after Apple's $6000 Pro Display XDR with its new UltraSharp 32 monitor. The 32" display features 6K resolution, 99% DCI-P3 color gamut, an IPS Black panel, a built-in 4K webcam, an impressive stand and a suite of ports.
Panasonic has announced the Lumix DC-S5 II and DC-S5 IIX, a pair of 24MP full-frame mirrorless cameras with phase-detection autofocus. We've taken a close look at the S5 II and discuss what the more video-focused S5 IIX will bring.
After sticking with contrast-detect autofocus (CDAF) for over a decade, it appears as though Panasonic is finally bringing phase-detect autofocus (PDAF) to its Lumix camera lineup, based on a teaser posted to social media.
Happy 2023! There's a lot we can learn by reflecting on where we've been, so before we move on, let's take one last look at 2022 for a recap of industry and visual trends and milestones. Dig into the data with us.
The latest high dynamic range (HDR) TVs feature levels of image quality that have to be seen to be believed. Here’s how to turn your own photo slideshows and videos into HDR10 specs, so you can play them back correctly on a wide variety of high-quality devices.
If you frequently use filters, you know how annoying it is to deal with filter threads. Maven Magnetic Filters claims to deliver an even better filter experience by using a color-coding system while delivering high-quality optical performance.
To wrap up the crazy year it's been, we've gathered some of the most notable stories from the year, based on feedback from readers and our editors here at DPReview. Take a look to see some of the most important news stories of 2022.
Comments