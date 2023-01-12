Fujifilm X-H2S APS-C mirrorless camera.

Fujifilm has announced a substantial firmware update for its high-end APS-C X-H2S mirrorless cameras. Firmware version 3.00 includes two new subject detection modes and, according to Fujifilm, an improved autofocus (AF) algorithm for tracking fast-moving subjects.

Download firmware version 3.00 for the Fujifilm X-H2S

Fujifilm’s X-H2S camera already features an array of subject-detection autofocus modes, including airplanes, animals, automobiles, bicycles, birds, (human) eye, (human) face, motorcycles and trains. Now, with firmware version 3.00, X-H2S users will also have subject detection modes for insects and drones.

Fujifilm says the ‘airplane’ and ‘bird’ subject detection modes will now be capable of recognizing and focusing on drones and insects, respectively. It’s unclear why Fujifilm opted to put these two new subject-detection modes under existing modes, considering the confusion it could cause. We’ve asked a Fujifilm representative for clarity on this matter and will update if we receive a response.

Left: Fujifilm's new insect-detection AF mode being used to focus on a butterfly. Right: Fujifilm's new drone detection mode being used to lock on to a consumer drone (appears to be a DJI Mavic series drone).

While we haven’t had a chance to test the new firmware ourselves, Fujifilm states it’s also improved overall subject detection modes when shooting in more challenging lighting situations. Specifically, Fujifilm claims it’s improved detection in situations ‘such as backlighting, subjects looking sideways and small subjects.’ Below are three examples that illustrate some of these more challenging situations wherein Fujifilm says it's improved AF reliability.

Illustrations from Fujifilm depicting three situations (from left to right) where the company claims its new detection algorithm has improved: backlit scenes, scenes where the subject is looking sideways and scenes where the subject is small within the frame. Click to enlarge.

The motion prediction algorithm has also been updated in firmware version 3.0. According to Fujifilm, the improved algorithm better tracks subjects moving at high speeds, and based on the sample situations illustrated in the images Fujifilm shared, pictured below, it appears this improvement will work with all subject detection mode.

Illustrations, provided by Fujifilm, that depict subject tracking in three situations: indoor basketball, motocross and wildlife (a duck). Click to enlarge.

Other minor improvements include improved AF speed when using back-button AF with a severely out-of-focus subject, a fix for an issue that caused the display to lag before and after AF when the ‘Performance Boost EVF Frame Rate Priority’ mode was selected and support for Fujifilm’s TG-BT1 tripod grip, including support for power zoom on the following lenses: XF 18–120mm F4 LM PZ WR and XC 15–45mm F3.5–5.6 OIS PZ, the latter of which has also received a firmware update to enable this support.

You can download firmware version 3.00 for the Fujifilm X-H2S from Fujifilm’s website.

Fujifilm X-H2 firmware update

Fujifilm's X-H2 APS-C mirrorless camera without a lens attached.

Fujifilm has also released a very minor firmware update for its X-H2 APS-C mirrorless camera that adds a few new features and addresses a few issues.

Download firmware version 1.20 for the Fujifilm X-H2

Firmware version 1.20 for the X-H2 brings support for Fujifilm’s TG-BT1 tripod grip, as well as performance improvements with the company’s FT-XH File Transmitter grip.

You can download firmware version 1.20 for the Fujifilm X-H2S from Fujifilm’s website.