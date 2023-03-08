SkyPixel has announced the winners and finalists for its 8th annual drone photography and video competition. Every year, the online aerial photography community co-organizes efforts with drone manufacturer DJI to offer up a bevy of photography gear to winners and finalists.
Over 65,000 entries were submitted on the SkyPixel platform, a 120% increase over last year's competition according to DJI. The panel that judged these entries included legendary aerial photographer George Steinmetz, Air Pixels founder Tobias Häag, and National Geographic's Assistant Managing Editor of Photography, Anne Farrar.
This year's competition theme was 'The Story Behind.' Bashir Abu Shakra claimed the title of Grand Prize winner in the video category for 'I Travel the World Alone' - a reel of his solo travels to remote landscapes in Brazil, Mongolia, and the Alps.
Kháhn Phan won in the photo category for her top-down image, 'Floral Dress,' depicting two Vietnamese women harvesting water lilies.
To view all winning images, including People's Choice, check out SkyPixel's official competition page. Note that SkyPixel did not require contestants to fill out all fields including the photo's location and EXIF data.
