Winning images from the 2022 Ocean Art Photo Competition
Recently, Ocean Art Photo Competition announced its 2022 winners and runners up. Put on by the Underwater Photography Guide, the annual contest awarded over $100,000 in prizes to finalists. Kat Zhou's image of an elderly mother octopus spending her final days with her offspring won the Best in Show award.

'The best camera is the one you have with you', as the saying goes. A new 'Mobile Phone' category was introduced this year for those using their smartphones to capture underwater images. This new category joins thirteen others in covering all disciplines in the underwater photography world.

Thousands of images were submitted from underwater photographers from 96 countries. A complete list of winners and finalists can be viewed on the Underwater Photography Guide website.