Tamron has announced its 11-20mm F2.8 Di III-A RXD ultra-wide angle zoom will be made available for Fujifilm X-mount. The 11-20mm lens gives a 16.5-30mm equivalent range on an X-series camera, providing a faster alternative to Fujifilm's own XF10-24mm F4 OIS WR though not going as wide as the XF8-16mm F2.8 WR.

As with the existing E-mount version, the lens uses a stepping motor to provide focus. It uses the same 12 element/10 group design which means it also maintains the 15cm (5.9") minimum focus distance at the wide end, which provides 1:4 magnification.

Exact specs haven't been provided but it's reasonable to assume the X-mount 11-20mm will closely match the 73mm (2.9") width, 86mm (3.4") length, and 335g (11.8oz) weight of the E-mount version. It will accept a 67mm front-mounted filter.

No details have been given on pricing.

To see what Chris and Jordan made of the E-mount version, you can click here to watch the DPReviewTV episode on the lens.

TAMRON Announces Development of Compact, Lightweight F2.8 Ultra Wide-Angle Zoom Lens for FUJIFILM X-Mount APS-C Mirrorless Cameras

11-20mm F/2.8 Di III-A RXD (Model B060)

February 19, 2023, Commack, NY – TAMRON announces the development of the 11-20mm F/2.8 Di III-A[1] RXD (Model B060), a fast-aperture ultra wide-angle zoom lens for FUJIFILM X-mount APS-C mirrorless cameras.

The TAMRON 11-20mm F2.8 ultra wide-angle zoom lens features a constant aperture of F2.8. Despite its fast F2.8 aperture, the lens is very small and feels perfectly balanced attached to a compact APS-C mirrorless camera body. With the full-frame equivalent zoom range of 16.5-30mm, it’s the ideal lens for everyday use. At the 11mm ultra wide-angle end, the lens allows stunning close-range shooting performance, achieving an MOD (Minimum Object Distance) of 0.15m (5.9 in) and a maximum magnification ratio of 1:4. This feature invites wide-angle macro shooting that exploits the creative effects of naturally occurring distortion that only ultra wide-angle lenses can provide. Additionally, the quiet RXD (Rapid eXtra-silent stepping Drive) stepping motor AF drive is perfect for both still and video use. Moisture-Resistant Construction and durable Fluorine Coating provide extra protection when shooting outdoors. The compact size, fast F2.8 aperture, practical zoom range and superb image quality make the 11-20mm zoom an ideal choice for travel, landscape, street, and general photography.

PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Ultra wide-angle zoom lens with a fast F2.8 aperture and superior usability
  2. Outstanding optical performance
  3. Exceptionally quiet RXD stepping motor unit perfect for video use
  4. MOD of 0.15m (5.9 in) at the 11mm focal length for creative ultra wide-angle macro
  5. Moisture-Resistant Construction and Fluorine Coating for extra protection

Specifications, appearance, functionality, etc. are subject to change without prior notice.
[1] Di III-A: For APS-C format mirrorless interchangeable-lens cameras