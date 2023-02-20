Tamron has announced its 11-20mm F2.8 Di III-A RXD ultra-wide angle zoom will be made available for Fujifilm X-mount. The 11-20mm lens gives a 16.5-30mm equivalent range on an X-series camera, providing a faster alternative to Fujifilm's own XF10-24mm F4 OIS WR though not going as wide as the XF8-16mm F2.8 WR.
As with the existing E-mount version, the lens uses a stepping motor to provide focus. It uses the same 12 element/10 group design which means it also maintains the 15cm (5.9") minimum focus distance at the wide end, which provides 1:4 magnification.
Exact specs haven't been provided but it's reasonable to assume the X-mount 11-20mm will closely match the 73mm (2.9") width, 86mm (3.4") length, and 335g (11.8oz) weight of the E-mount version. It will accept a 67mm front-mounted filter.
No details have been given on pricing.
To see what Chris and Jordan made of the E-mount version, you can click here to watch the DPReviewTV episode on the lens.
TAMRON Announces Development of Compact, Lightweight F2.8 Ultra Wide-Angle Zoom Lens for FUJIFILM X-Mount APS-C Mirrorless Cameras
11-20mm F/2.8 Di III-A RXD (Model B060)
February 19, 2023, Commack, NY – TAMRON announces the development of the 11-20mm F/2.8 Di III-A[1] RXD (Model B060), a fast-aperture ultra wide-angle zoom lens for FUJIFILM X-mount APS-C mirrorless cameras.
The TAMRON 11-20mm F2.8 ultra wide-angle zoom lens features a constant aperture of F2.8. Despite its fast F2.8 aperture, the lens is very small and feels perfectly balanced attached to a compact APS-C mirrorless camera body. With the full-frame equivalent zoom range of 16.5-30mm, it’s the ideal lens for everyday use. At the 11mm ultra wide-angle end, the lens allows stunning close-range shooting performance, achieving an MOD (Minimum Object Distance) of 0.15m (5.9 in) and a maximum magnification ratio of 1:4. This feature invites wide-angle macro shooting that exploits the creative effects of naturally occurring distortion that only ultra wide-angle lenses can provide. Additionally, the quiet RXD (Rapid eXtra-silent stepping Drive) stepping motor AF drive is perfect for both still and video use. Moisture-Resistant Construction and durable Fluorine Coating provide extra protection when shooting outdoors. The compact size, fast F2.8 aperture, practical zoom range and superb image quality make the 11-20mm zoom an ideal choice for travel, landscape, street, and general photography.
PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS
- Ultra wide-angle zoom lens with a fast F2.8 aperture and superior usability
- Outstanding optical performance
- Exceptionally quiet RXD stepping motor unit perfect for video use
- MOD of 0.15m (5.9 in) at the 11mm focal length for creative ultra wide-angle macro
- Moisture-Resistant Construction and Fluorine Coating for extra protection
Specifications, appearance, functionality, etc. are subject to change without prior notice.
[1] Di III-A: For APS-C format mirrorless interchangeable-lens cameras
