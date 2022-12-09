TTArtisan has announced the release of its 50mm F1.4 manual lens for Canon RF, Fujifilm X and Nikon Z mount camera systems. Previously, this fast tilt lens was limited to Sony E-mount and L-mount cameras.

The new models keep the same optical design, consisting of seven elements in six groups, including two high-refractive index elements. The fully-manual lenses use a 12-blade aperture diaphragm, offer an aperture range of F1.4 through F16, and have a minimum focusing distance of 0.5m (19.7”).

For movement, the lenses offer +/-4º of tilt and can be rotated a full 360º to get the exact area you want in focus. Mod 0.8 gears are used for both the (de-clicked) aperture and focus rings for use with follow focus rigs. There are also tilt lock and rotation lock mechanisms for preventing unwanted movement once you have everything set how you want it.

The lenses roughly 70mm (2.8”) in diameter by 68mm (2.7”) long and weigh roughly 450g (15.9oz).

You can order the new TTArtisan 50mm F1.4 Tilt lens for Canon RF, Fujifilm X and Nikon Z mount from for $199 through Pergear.