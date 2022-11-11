Leica has announced the Leitz Phone 2, a successor to its Leitz Phone 1 device it released last year. The Leitz Phone 2 is effectively a Leica-branded Sharp Aquos R7 and features a new Type 1 (13.1 x 9.8mm) sensor 47.2MP CMOS sensor.
Starting first with the sensor, Leica lists it as a 47.2MP Type 1 (13.1 x 9.8mm) sensor CMOS sensor with a 19mm (35mm equivalent) F1.9 lens in front. This is more than double the resolution of the 20MP Type 1 (13.1 x 9.8mm) sensor CMOS sensor used in the original Leitz Phone 1.
Leica says the device will use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset ‘to activate different sensor modes depending on the scene and environment.’ While Leica doesn’t specify what exactly it means by that, it sounds as though they’re referring to using Quad Bayer-like processing for low-light scenes while offering full-resolution photographs with a dedicated high-resolution shooting mode.
The Leitz Phone 2 will capture both Raw and JPEG images process through the company's proprietary software engine, which the company says brings the ‘Leica look’ to images captured with the device. Leica says it has three different shooting fake bokeh shooting modes based on ‘three iconic M lenses:’ The Summilux 28, the Summilux 35 and the Noctilux 50. Leica doesn’t specify, but it sounds as though these modes will apply a digital crop to get the equivalent field of view of these respective lenses.
Leica is also offering up its dedicated color simulation modes, including: Monochrome, Cinema Classic and Cinema Contemporary. Leica has also included a Golden Hour widget designed specifically for the Leitz Phone 2 that will show the ideal shooting time for golden hour photographs based on your geographical location.
The screen on the Leitz Phone 2 is a 6.6” OLED display (2,730 x 1,260px) with Corning Gorilla Glass in front. The device runs Android 12 and features Wi-Fi (a/b/g/n/ac/ax) connectivity, as well as Bluetooth 5.2 and NFC. It’s IP68 rated for dust and water resistance and has a 5,000mAh battery.
Leica has also included a magnetic lens cap that covers the protruding camera array on the rear of the device for added protection.
The Leitz Phone 2 is limited to the Japanese market (at least for now), where it costs around 225,000 yen (roughly $1,580). You can read the full technical specification sheet on Leica's website.
