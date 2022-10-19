In October 2021, Adobe announced that it had completed its acquisition of Frame.io, a cloud-based video collaboration platform. Frame.io promises to accelerate the creative process and speed up workflows by allowing users to transmit files and collaborate seamlessly over the cloud. Today, Frame.io announced significant new camera integrations with Fujifilm and RED. The integrations allow seamless, native Camera to Cloud (C2C) with compatible cameras. With this integration, content can be uploaded in real-time from the field to Frame.io, where content can then be viewed, edited and annotated remotely.

While integrations with certain hardware from Teradek, Atomos and FiLMiC Pro have existed prior, the integrations announced today are built directly into the cameras. In the case of RED, the native integrations are available for the RED V-Raptor and V-Raptor XL. The integrations allow users to upload 8K REDCODE RAW files directly to the cloud from the camera over high-bandwidth networks.

Further, the integration enables a native ProRes proxy workflow, so editors can remotely access every bit of metadata available in the camera. ProRes files are supported for playback on Frame.io.

As for Fujifilm, Camera to Cloud will be natively integrated with the Fujifilm X-H2S when using the FT-XH file transfer vertical grip. The grip is required due to its improved performance (transfer speeds up to 600 Mb/s). The grip also has LAN and USB-C ports. The X-H2S is the world's first digital stills camera to integrate natively with Frame.io Camera to Cloud.

With the file transfer grip, photography workflows can be fully cloud-based, with Frame.io supporting high-resolution raw image files and ProRes and proxy video files. When connected, the photographer can prioritize specific files or file types to ensure that the most important files reach Frame.io first.

Without ever exchanging physical media or even downloading images locally, you can send images to the cloud where someone else can view, edit and share them. Beyond the usefulness of a remote, cloud-based workflow, C2C also means that your photos and videos are backed up to the cloud automatically as you shoot, providing an extra layer of security.

'Getting image and video files from your digital camera into post-production is a time-consuming process that can often require creating backups, transferring to hard drives, and then forwarding to the next stop in the production workflow. C2C eliminates these tedious steps altogether,' said Victor Ha, vice president of Electronic Imaging and Optical Devices divisions, Fujifilm North America Corporation. 'From the press of the first shutter, or the end of the first take, with this firmware and using FT-XH, files will automatically upload to a user's Frame.io account directly from X-H2S and be ready for use within seconds of being made.'

Fujifilm has been testing its native Frame.io C2C integration internally and aims to have a beta test available near the beginning of 2023. The required firmware updates for the camera and FT-XH grip are expected to arrive next spring. While the firmware update will be free, an active Creative Cloud subscription is required to use Frame.io.