Apple has updated its MacBook Pro and Mac Mini lineups to make the most of its new M2 Pro and M2 Max chipsets. The new 14" and 16" MacBook Pro units are available with the company's high-end M2 Pro and M2 Max chipsets while the updated Mac Mini is available with the M2 and M2 Pro chipsets.
Apple's 14" and 16" MacBook Pro models get new M2 Pro, M2 Max chipsets
The M2 Pro and M2 Max chips are featured in new MacBook Pro models. The new 14" and 16" MacBook Pro laptops feature the same design as the previous iterations, including the displays, albeit with improved performance and connectivity.
While the general arrangement of ports is unchanged with the new models–MagSafe 3, three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an SDXC slot, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an HDMI port–the HDMI port is now HDMI 2.1. The prior MacBook Pro models used an HDMI 2.0 port, a much-maligned decision that limited the MacBook Pro to a single 4K display at up to 60Hz. The new models allow support for up to four external displays, including an 8K display at up to 60Hz and 4K displays at up to 240Hz.
An illustration showing the relative size of the 16in and 14in MacBook Pro units with detailed information about their respective displays. Image credit: Apple
The new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips deliver improved efficiency, resulting in battery life improvements. The new 16" MacBook Pro models promise up to 22 hours of battery life, up from 21 hours in the prior model. The 14" notebook offers 18-hour life, which is also an hour better than the prior model. Wireless connectivity is also better, thanks to Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 support for faster wireless performance.
An illustration showing the ports on the left (top) and right (bottom) of the new MacBook Pro 14in and 16in models. These remain unchanged from the previous M1-powered generation of MacBook Pro units. Image credit: Apple
The new 14" MacBook Pro with the M2 Pro chip starts at $1,999 with a 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Upgrading to an M2 Pro with a 12-core CPU and 19-core GPU increases the price to $2,499 and comes with a 1TB SSD. The highest-end trim with the M2 Max and 12-core CPU, 30-core GPU, 32GB of RAM and 1TB SSD starts at $3,099.
If you prefer the larger 16" display, the base model includes the 12-core CPU and 19-core GPU version of the M2 Pro and starts at $2,499. The base model and the mid-tier trim ($2,699) each offer 16GB of RAM, but the more expensive version has a 1TB SSD instead of a 512GB SSD. The 16" notebook with the M2 Max (12-core CPU and 38-core GPU) includes 32GB of RAM and starts at $3,499. If you want the M2 Max with 96GB of RAM and an 8TB SSD, it'll cost $6,499. The upgrade from 32GB to 96GB of RAM itself is $800, with much of the rift in price owed to the much larger SSD.
Image credit: Apple
You can order the new MacBook Pro models now through Apple's online store and authorized retailers, with the first orders expected to arrive starting January 24.
New Mac mini is Apple's first desktop with the M2 chip
Image credit: Apple
When Apple announced the M2 last summer, many wondered when Apple's popular and affordable Mac mini would receive an update. The wait is over. You can now purchase the Mac mini with the standard M2 or the new M2 Pro chip – the M2 Max is not an option. It's worth noting that the prior M1-powered Mac mini wasn't offered with an M1 Pro or M1 Max. You can purchase the Mac mini with either the M2 Pro chip, the 10-core CPU/16-core GPU version, or the more powerful M2 Pro with a 12-core CPU and 19-core GPU. RAM is configurable up to 32GB.
The M2 version of the Mac mini supports up to two displays, whereas the M2 Pro version can use three displays. The M2 Mac mini supports up to 6K resolution at 60 Hz. The M2 Pro version supports up to 8K resolution at 60 Hz or 4K at up to 240 Hz over HDMI, so the M2 version apparently still uses HDMI 2.0, whereas the M2 Pro Mac Mini has an HDMI 2.1 port.
Image credit: Apple
All versions of the new Mac mini include DisplayPort, Thunderbolt 4, USB 4 and USB 3.1, Thunderbolt 2, HDMI, a pair of USB-A ports, Gigabit Ethernet and a 3.5mm headphone jack. However, the M2 Pro model includes four Thunderbolt 4 ports, whereas the M2 model has just two. The prior Mac mini had Thunderbolt 3 ports. Like the new MacBook Pros, the Mac mini supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.
The new Mac mini is Apple's most affordable computer, starting at $599 (without accessories). The base model has an 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. The Mac mini with the M2 Pro starts at $1,299 and includes a 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16GB RAM, and 512GB of storage. If you require a keyboard, mouse or trackpad or display, they're sold separately.
Image credit: Apple
The new Mac mini models are available to order today through Apple's online store and authorized retailers, with deliveries expected to commence on January 24.
Panasonic has announced the Lumix DC-S5 II and DC-S5 IIX, a pair of 24MP full-frame mirrorless cameras with phase-detection autofocus. We've taken a close look at the S5 II and discuss what the more video-focused S5 IIX will bring.
Above $2500 cameras tend to become increasingly specialized, making it difficult to select a 'best' option. We case our eye over the options costing more than $2500 but less than $4000, to find the best all-rounder.
There are a lot of photo/video cameras that have found a role as B-cameras on professional film productions or even A-cameras for amateur and independent productions. We've combed through the options and selected our two favorite cameras in this class.
What’s the best camera for around $2000? These capable cameras should be solid and well-built, have both the speed and focus to capture fast action and offer professional-level image quality. In this buying guide we’ve rounded up all the current interchangeable lens cameras costing around $2000 and recommended the best.
Family moments are precious and sometimes you want to capture that time spent with loved ones or friends in better quality than your phone can manage. We've selected a group of cameras that are easy to keep with you, and that can adapt to take photos wherever and whenever something memorable happens.
What's the best camera for shooting sports and action? Fast continuous shooting, reliable autofocus and great battery life are just three of the most important factors. In this buying guide we've rounded-up several great cameras for shooting sports and action, and recommended the best.
Apple's new high-end M2 Pro and M2 Max chipsets are here and being debuted in the company's 14” and 16” MacBook Pro models. Meanwhile, its Mac Mini is now available with the company's M2 and M2 Pro chipsets.
Helge Wurst has designed and built an open-source DIY LED ring light known as LEDCard. It's about the size of a credit card and works alongside a smartphone to capture better-quality close-up photos. We spoke with Wurst to learn more about his project.
Each of the 1,693 Optics Modules added in DxO Lab's latest update are designed to get optimal image quality from various camera and lens combinations when editing within the company's editing applications.
DJI has announced a 'Mini' version of its RS 3 gimbal, promising more portability and better ease of use than previous Ronin stabilizers. Despite its smaller design, the RS 3 Mini can still support full-frame mirrorless camera systems and many popular pro-level lenses.
With every new camera we learn of new advancements in autofocus, including AI-driven autofocus. DPReview's Matt Waller wants to know what it's going to take to get some love and innovation for manual focus.
For the past few weeks, our readers have been voting on their favorite cameras and lenses released last year. Now that the first round of voting is over, it's time to reveal the first-round winners and pick the best overall product of 2022.
Luminar 100 is a new ISO 100 35mm film stock from Popho Camera Company that's respooled Kodak Aerocolor IV 2460 film. It can be developed in standard C-41 chemicals and will start shipping in mid-January.
Darktable 4.2.0 is here, featuring many significant updates to improve overall performance, image editing tools and the user experience. Darktable 4.2.0 is an open-source raw image editor for Windows, macOS and Linux.
It appears Adobe has automatically enrolled Creative Cloud users into a 'Content analysis' program, which allows the company to use media in users' Creative Cloud library to train its machine learning features and tools.
Dell looks to be coming after Apple's $6000 Pro Display XDR with its new UltraSharp 32 monitor. The 32" display features 6K resolution, 99% DCI-P3 color gamut, an IPS Black panel, a built-in 4K webcam, an impressive stand and a suite of ports.
Panasonic has announced the Lumix DC-S5 II and DC-S5 IIX, a pair of 24MP full-frame mirrorless cameras with phase-detection autofocus. We've taken a close look at the S5 II and discuss what the more video-focused S5 IIX will bring.
Comments