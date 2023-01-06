Panasonic adds new prime lens, zoom lens to S series L-mount lens roadmap
Following the announcement of its forthcoming full-frame S5 II and S5 IIX cameras and Lumix S 14–28mm F4–5.6 Macro lens, Panasonic has updated its lens roadmap to include two new L-mount S series lenses: one prime lens and one zoom lens.
Based on the new roadmap, embedded below, it appears the two new L-mount S series lenses will be a 100mm macro lens and a zoom lens with a range of roughly 28–200mm, although the exact range could change between now and launch.
Assuming these estimations hold true, that would make the 100mm Macro lens the company’s first macro prime and longest S series prime lens to date. Until now, the only macros in Panasonic’s L-mount lineup are zooms: the Lumix S 14–28mm F4–5.6 Macro, 24–105mm F4 Macro OIS and 70–300mm F4.5–5.6 Macro OIS.
If you look at the placement of the 28–200mm zoom lens in the chart, it appears as though it will be a variable-aperture lens (all of the constant aperture lenses are listed under the primes and the variable aperture lenses are listed at the bottom). Taking into account other full-frame lenses in this zoom range, it’s possible the lens could be an F2.8–5.6 or or an F3.5–5.6.
It’s possible these lenses could change or be dropped entirely from the lens roadmap going forward, but as it stands, we can expect at least one more prime and one more zoom lens for Panasonic’s S series L-mount lineup in the future, both of which fill areas in the lineup that don’t currently exist.
Panasonic has announced the Lumix DC-S5 II and DC-S5 IIX, a pair of 24MP full-frame mirrorless cameras with phase-detection autofocus. We've taken a close look at the S5 II and discuss what the more video-focused S5 IIX will bring.
The Panasonic Lumix DC-S5 II is the first Lumix camera with phase detect autofocus, and we were able to test it in Tokyo, Japan!
The a7R V is the fifth iteration of Sony's high-end, high-res full-frame mirrorless camera. The new 60MP Mark IV, gains advanced AF, focus stacking and a new rear screen arrangement. We've tested its image quality and video performance.
After months of use, and with the release of firmware 1.3, we present our final review of the OM System OM-1.
Adobe Photoshop Elements 2023, like its predecessors, welcomes both the newbie and the experienced to photo editing. With new features and content, this single-purchase software will hold your hand or let you experiment on your own.
Above $2500 cameras tend to become increasingly specialized, making it difficult to select a 'best' option. We case our eye over the options costing more than $2500 but less than $4000, to find the best all-rounder.
There are a lot of photo/video cameras that have found a role as B-cameras on professional film productions or even A-cameras for amateur and independent productions. We've combed through the options and selected our two favorite cameras in this class.
What’s the best camera for around $2000? These capable cameras should be solid and well-built, have both the speed and focus to capture fast action and offer professional-level image quality. In this buying guide we’ve rounded up all the current interchangeable lens cameras costing around $2000 and recommended the best.
Family moments are precious and sometimes you want to capture that time spent with loved ones or friends in better quality than your phone can manage. We've selected a group of cameras that are easy to keep with you, and that can adapt to take photos wherever and whenever something memorable happens.
What's the best camera for shooting sports and action? Fast continuous shooting, reliable autofocus and great battery life are just three of the most important factors. In this buying guide we've rounded-up several great cameras for shooting sports and action, and recommended the best.
Comments