TTArtisan has announced the release of a new 35mm F0.95 manual lens for APS-C mirrorless camera systems.

The fast, fully-manual lens is constructed of seven elements in five groups, including high-refractive index elements. It has a minimum focusing distance of .35m (1.2ft), uses a 10-blade aperture diaphragm and has an aperture range of F0.95 through F16.

The lens features a full-metal design constructed of aluminum. It has a clicked aperture ring and features a retro-style design. Although exact sizing varies slightly between lens mounts, the lens is approximately 57mm (2.2”) in diameter by 41mm (1.6”) long and weighs between 247-267g (8.7-9.4oz).

Speaking of mounts, the ultrafast prime is available for Canon EOS-M, Canon RF, Fujifilm X, L, Nikon Z and Sony E-mount camera systems. For full-frame cameras, you’ll need to shoot in your device’s crop mode.

An MTF chart for the APS-C 35mm F0.95, provided by TTArtisan.

The TTArtisan APS-C 35mm F0.95 lens is avaialble to purchase through the company's online store.