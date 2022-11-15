Leica has announced the Q2 Ghost, an exclusive special edition camera that was made in collaboration with Hodinkee, known for its expertise in watches.

The name is inspired by certain watches – most notably Rolex – that have a sought-after defect that caused the bezel of the watch to lose its coloring and show the bare aluminum metal underneath. This defect made the bezel match the rest of the metal in the watch’s frame and band, giving a ghost-like look.

Like its namesake it pays homage to, the Leica Q2 Ghost wraps itself in a soft grey leather covering ‘made of fine cowhide with a natural texture.’ The body of the camera is grey and Leica has omitted the iconic red dot, making for an incredibly minimal, understated aesthetic. The camera also includes a woven grey carrying strap.

Aside from the aesthetics, the Q2 Ghost remains unchanged from its standard counterpart, with a 47.3MP full-frame sensor and 28mm F1.8 Summilux lens in front. Other features include a 3.86MP OLED EVF, a fixed 3” 1.04M-dot touchscreen LCD and IP52 dust and water resistance.

The Leica Q2 Ghost will be available in two variants: The Q2 Ghost and the Q2 Ghost Set. Aside from the above visuals included in the standard Leica Q2, the Q2 Set will include ‘Leica’ lettering imprinted on the top of the camera in, engravings on the display glass showing the serial number and a matching silver thumb rest.

The Leica Q2 Ghost is limited to 2,000 units worldwide, while the Leica Q2 Ghost Set is limited to just 150 units. The Leica Q2 Ghost will retail for $5,795 when authorized dealers list it on December 8, 2022. No price is mentioned for the Leica Q2 set, but Leica says it will be available exclusively through Hodinkee’s website starting November 15, 2022.