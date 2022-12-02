Optics manufacturer Meike has announced a new 24mm F0.95 manual lens for an array of APS-C mirrorless camera mounts.

The ultrafast prime lens is fully manual and offers a 38mm equivalent focal length. It’s constructed of 11 elements in nine groups and uses a 13-blade aperture diaphragm with an aperture range of F0.95 through F16.

The lens’ minimum focusing distance is 0.25m (9.8”) and it uses a 62mm front filter thread. Meike, whose known for not providing an exorbitant amount of detail about its lenses, doesn’t specify the dimensions of the lens, but does not it weighs 600g (1.3lbs).

Being a fully-manual lens, this optic doesn’t have any contacts for transferring data to the camera body it’s attached to, so you won’t be getting AF confirmation, dedicated image correction modes, or lens-specific image stabilization on camera models. However, it’s compact and affordable, especially considering its fast F0.95 aperture.

The lens is available for Canon EOS M, Canon EOS RF, Fujifilm X, Micro Four Thirds, Nikon Z and Sony E mount camera systems. The E-mount version is the only one available to purchase now, while the others will start shipping on December 15.

You can purchase the E-mount version or pre-order the other versions on Meike’s website for $369.