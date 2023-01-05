Update (Wednesday, January 4, 2023): The article has been updated to clarify this is a full-frame lens, not an APS-C lens.
Alongside the announcement of its new 85mm F1.2 lens, Nikon has also said it’s developing a compact 26mm F2.8 lens for its Z-mount camera lineup.
Much like the 85mm F1.2, the only specifications we know are the 26mm focal length and F2.8 maximum aperture. Based on the product image, it doesn’t appear as though the lens has a front filter thread, although there does appear to be a bayonet for a lens hood (which may or may not offer filter threads of its own, should one be released alongside the lens).
Nikon hasn’t yet announced either pricing or availability information.
Press release:
Nikon is developing the NIKKOR Z 85MM F/1.2 S, a fast mid-telephoto prime lens, and the NIKKOR Z 26mm f/2.8, a slim wide-angle prime lens for the Nikon Z mount system
LAS VEGAS-CES Booth #17914 (January 4th 2023) – Nikon Inc. is pleased to announce the development of the NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.2 S, a fast mid-telephoto prime lens, and the NIKKOR Z 26mm f/2.8, a slim wide-angle prime lens, for full-frame (FX-format) Nikon Z series mirrorless cameras.
The NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.2 S is part of the S-Line NIKKOR Z lens series, and realizes both superior rendering performance and large, beautiful bokeh. It expands possibilities for users capturing portraits in areas such as weddings and fashion.
The NIKKOR Z 26mm f/2.8 achieves outstanding slimness and lightness, as well as high rendering performance, making it an ideal lens for advanced amateur photographers who take their camera everywhere so as not to miss a moment.
Nikon will continue to pursue a new dimension in optical performance while meeting users' needs, contributing to the development of imaging culture, with the hope of expanding possibilities for imaging expression.
These lenses will be displayed at Nikon’s booth (Central Hall #17914) at the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas from January 5-8, 2023.
