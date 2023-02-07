New firmware updates for Sigma fp and fp L cameras will be available starting February 8, 2023. Users of the 24MP Sigma fp will have access to Version 5.0 and those with the 61MP fp L will be able to download Version 3.0. Files can be downloaded directly from Sigma once they become public.
Several new cine-centric updates and features are included in the updates, from access to new color mode to 4TB SSD compatibility, Atomos cloud support and more.
The most interesting item is perhaps a new exposure guide mode, called EL ZONE. It's a cine-style false color preview, created by cinematographer Ed Lachman, ASC, being used here for the first time in a mirrorless still/cine camera. The EL ZONE displays the exposure status of any part of the screen in a color-coded manner, allowing users quickly assess exposure.
EL ZONE displays standard 18% exposure in gray, with up to six steps of both highlights and shadows displayed in various other colors that aim to allow the camera operator to visualize the scenes dynamic range. EL ZONE can be found as a new option under the cameras' 'False Color' function.
Staying on color a moment, a new 'Warm Gold' color mode subdues tones and warm colors to create what Sigma describes as a 'mellow atmosphere.'
The firmware updates also add support for 4TB external SSDs as well as Atomos Cloud support for users connecting to Atomos devices.
For higher end users or production houses which were already using the Sigma fp and Sigma fp L as a director's viewfinder, the new firmware update adds additional support for open gate with anamorphic desqueeze for the ARRI ALEXA LF and ALEXA Mini LF. This is a very specific and specialized use case, more incremental to keep up with the needs of certain users and if you weren't already using these cameras as a director's viewfinder there isn't anything you're missing out on here.
The firmware updates for both cameras will be available on February 8, 2023, on the sigma-global.com website.
SIGMA Updates fp & fp L Cameras Appealing to Cinematographers by Adding New Color Mode, 4TB SSD Compatibility, Atomos Cloud Support and More
Ronkonkoma, NY – February 7, 2023 – SIGMA Corporation of America, the US subsidiary of SIGMA Corporation (CEO: Kazuto Yamaki. Headquarters: Asao-ku, Kawasaki-shi, Kanagawa, Japan) is pleased to announce major firmware updates for the SIGMA fp series cameras: Version 5.0 for the 24-megapixel SIGMA fp, and Version 3.0 for the 61-megapixel fp L.
Key updates include the addition of a "Warm Gold" color mode, support for 4TB SSDs, and Atomos Cloud support.
With these firmware updates, the fp and fp L are also now the first mirrorless still/cine cameras to incorporate the EL ZONE metering system created by cinematographer Ed Lachman, ASC. EL ZONE is a false-color exposure tool where standard exposure (18% reflectivity) is displayed in gray, with up to six steps of both highlights and shadows displayed in an intuitive, standardized, color-coded format to allow creators to utilize the dynamic range of the cameras to its fullest.
Additionally, Open Gate with Anamorphic Desqueeze for the ARRI ALEXA LF / ALEXA Mini LF has been added to the camera and settings registered in Director’s Viewfinder Mode; which will be a benefit to high-end filmmakers utilizing the popular ARRI line of cine products.
"The introduction of the EL ZONE metering system, along with the full roster of additional features and functions provided in the latest firmware, demonstrates SIGMA's commitment to the fp camera series." reports Mark Amir-Hamzeh, SIGMA America President. "With each major firmware update, the fp cameras become ever more important tools catering to the needs of the creative community."
The firmware updates for both cameras will be available on February 8, 2023, on the sigma-global.com website. The full description of the firmware update follows below.
Major firmware update for the SIGMA fp for Ver. 5.00 and fp L for Ver. 3.00
Benefits of the update
SIGMA fp Ver. 5.00 / SIGMA fp L Ver. 3.00
- A new color mode "Warm Gold" is added. This Color mode creates a mellow atmosphere with subdued tones and warm colors.
- The "EL ZONE" option has been added to the "False Color" function, which displays the exposure status of any part of the screen in a color-coded manner, allowing you to monitor the exposure status of any part of the screen.
- "Focus frame only" *has been added to the information display menu in the |▢| (Display) mode setting.
* "Focus Frame Only" appears in the menu only when the shooting style in STILL mode or CINE mode is set to STILL-like.
- The camera can now be switched off even during long exposures.
- The camera is now compatible with a 4TB (terabyte) external SSD.
- Open Gate (x1.25 / x1.3 / x1.5 / x1.65 / x1.8 / x2) for ARRI ALEXA LF / ALEXA Mini LF has been added to the camera and setting information registered in the Director's Viewfinder.
- ATOMOS Cloud is now supported.*
* Firmware update of ATOMOS devices is required to use the cloud solution provided by ATOMOS. Please wait for the announcement from ATOMOS for information on compatible devices and the release date of the firmware.
To update the firmware, please refer to the following links:
SIGMA fp Ver. 5.00
https://www.sigma-global.com/en/cameras/fp/?tab=support&local=firmware
SIGMA fp L Ver. 3.00
https://www.sigma-global.com/en/cameras/fpl/?tab=support&local=firmware
