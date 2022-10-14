Five film cameras you can 3D print and make at home

Part of the fun of film photography is the experimentation involved. While there’s no shortage of perfectly functioning film cameras you can pick up online or at your nearest flea market, there’s something about DIY and film photography that seems to go hand-in-hand.
So, in honor of the DIY spirit, I’ve rounded up five film photography cameras you can 3D print and construct yourself for little to no cost if you have a 3D printer (or at least access to one).
Most of these cameras are pinhole, but some intrepid creators have managed to make 3D printed cameras that use adapted lenses, such as the first two in our list. Some of these camera projects require more components than others (such as screws, bolts, 1/4–20 inserts and even extruded aluminum), but assuming you have a 3D printer and some time to tinker around, you can pick the camera to best fit what you already have on hand. Alternatively, you can make one two three trips to your local home improvement store to get the required components.
|
|3D printers are more accessible and affordable than ever. They still require some elbow grease and know-how though.
For those of you who don’t currently have access to a 3D printer, but are still interested, you have three options. First, you could use an online 3D printing service, such as Shapeways and Sculpteo. Depending on your region, there may be online services that will take a 3D file you send them, print it out to specification and mail it to you for a cost. Second, you could find a nearby library or maker space that has 3D printers on hand for the public to use. They will likely charge for filament and a bit for your time, but it’s a great option if you don’t want to use an online service.
|
|The schematics for a medium format 3D printed camera (this model is the next slide in the gallery).
The third and final option is to buy a 3D printer. It can be overwhelming (and expensive), but it doesn’t have to be. Creality’s Ender 3 is a gold standard entry-level printer in the industry and retails for $200 (or your currency’s equivalent) in most parts of the world. There are also coupons that pop up on a near-monthly basis that can sometimes bring the price down to just $100. After purchasing, you’ll still have to grab some filament to use and build the machine, but the printer comes with instructions and there are dozens of YouTube videos that can walk you through the build process, one step at a time.
While most of the individual project pages featured here mention it, it's worth pointing out in advance that you'll likely want to stick to darker, opaque filaments for these prints. In particular, darker-colored PLA, PETG and ABS are optimal, but ABS is very temperature-sensitive when printing and does have a higher shrinkage ratio than PLA and PETG, which has a slight potential to cause alignment and spacing issues for more intricate components.
Comments