ON1 has released the 2023 versions of its ON1 Professional Plugins, with its ON1 NoNoise AI and ON1 Effects plugins, in particular, getting significant updates.
Back in November 2020, ON1 announced its suite of plugins that brought its entire lineup of photo editing modules to an array of photo editing software, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Lightroom, Affinity Photo, Capture One and even Apple Photos.
Over the years, ON1 has continuously added new plugin modules and updated existing ones. In addition to its major upgrades to ON1 NoNoise AI and ON1 Effects, ON1 has also updated and improved the performance within its ON1 Portrait AI, ON1 Resize AI, and ON1 HDR editing modules.
ON1 NoNoise AI is gaining a few features ON1 has teased on its YouTube channels over the past few months, including Quick Mask AI, Mask AI and Tack Sharp AI. The first two features allow you to more easily mask certain elements of an image or scene, while Tack Sharp AI uses ‘state-of-the-art sharpening and deblurring’ for ‘detect[ing] and remov[ing] motion blur’ to save out-of-focus images. ON1’s Content-Aware crop and Perfect Eraser tools are also now directly integrated into NoNoise AI.
The other major upgrade is for ON1 Effects, which is an all-in-one tool for making and applying presets and filters to images. ON1’s Super Select AI Tool, which the company first showed off back in August, is now available within ON1 Effects and should make it easier to isolate certain elements of the scene with just a few clicks.
ON1’s AI-Powered Adaptive Presets are also a new edition to the 2023 version of ON1 Effects. First shown off last month, these are presets that can automatically detect certain areas of a photograph (such as a sky, a person, etc) and apply a specific preset designed for specific subjects. One example shown off in the video below is a preset is an architectural preset that only applies edits to the buildings in a photo while leaving the sky and background alone. Likewise, there are presets designed to darken up- and saturate the sky without affecting the tones of the foreground.
You can even create your own AI Adaptive presets to suit your personal shooting style and genres.
As for ON1’s other plugins, here’s a breakdown. ON1 Portrait AI gets Mask AI, Full-Screen Preset Previews, Content-Aware Crop, enhanced Perfect Eraser, and added camera and lens support. ON1 HDR gets Super Select AI, Mask AI, and Quick Mask AI. And ON1 Resize AI gets faster, but doesn’t have any new features.
ON1 Professional Plugins are available individually for $69.99 a piece, except for ON1 Resize AI, which costs $99.99. You can get the whole suite of plugins via the ON1 Professional Plugin Bundle for $149.99. Anyone who owns a previous version of any one plugin will receive an upgrade discount price, which can be found bny logging into their ON1 accounts. You can also demo each of the plugins for free for 14 days.
